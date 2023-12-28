Deion Sanders Says He Would Be ‘$15 Million Richer’ If Had the Advice of Brittany Renner About Women Who Plot on Pro Athletes

Fitness influencer Brittany Renner has been on a media run over the last few weeks, but did not reveal one of the most interesting tidbits about her life and special skill set. That news came from someone else. Deion “Primetime” Sanders talked about bringing her in to talk to his athletes at Jackson State University in 2021.

He believed since the reality star had experience dating entertainers, athletes, and all kinds of big names, she might have some words of wisdom for his players on what to look for when it comes to dating women.

During a second visit on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay,” Primetime talked about extending the invitation to the biracial beauty.

Renner joined some of the other prominent figures that Coach Primetime brought in to talk to his HBCU football team about the traps and tricks of being a professional baller. The Instagram notable has been linked to several celebrities including Drake, Trey Songz, Tyga, Chris Brown, Lil Uzi Vert, Colin Kaepernick, Casey Therriault, James Harden, Jamal Murray, and has a son with Charlotte Hornets player P.J. Washington. She has also been accused of using Washington to cash in on child support checks.

Sharpe asked her what he planned to accomplish by bringing her into the school.

Primetime, knowing all this about the “It” girl, thought she would be perfect to come and talk to the young players about how women try to run game on athletes to get their money.

“Brittany is a real woman,” Sanders said. “She keeps it 100. She keeps it straightforward and she is a tremendous influencer on Instagram. Bringing her in to talk about game from a woman’s point of view was unbelievable. Had I had Brittany Renner in a meeting when I was in college, I might be like $15 million richer … because she broke it down to these guys.”

Sanders, who is the only person to have played in both a Super Bowl and a World Series, said he impressed her when he told his guys that she “got more checks in [her] DM than Nike.”

One of the tips Renner told the athletes is that there were women who “do their homework” on how to tickle their fancies because those men “tell on themselves on the Gram” and social media.

“They know how to go get you. You thinking you conquering and you ain’t, ’cause it’s all a plan,” Sanders said explaining her rhetoric.

The NFL Hall of Famer added that Renner was “unbelievable” and hoped that his former students paid attention to her speech.

“lol this is why Deion had Brittany Renner giving seminars ….like what do yall expect,” wrote one person on X who shared screenshots of text messages shared by an Instagram model, Paige Jordae, who claimed that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards talked her into having an abortion, and pressured her to provide proof with a video.

lol this is why Deion had Brittany Renner giving seminars ….like what do yall expect 🤣 https://t.co/MLPO7Elvnr — dEE (@_dosesofdee) December 18, 2023

“This is exactly why Deion had Brittany Renner come in and talk to his student athletes,” wrote a second person who shared a video of Moriah Mills, another IG model and influencer, who blasted New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson online.

The adult film star alleged that the Pelicans star had lied to her about their entire relationship and she thought they were in love. Mills also shared a series of revealing posts about their sex life and what Williamson wanted them to do together.

This is exactly why Deion had Brittany Renner come in and talk to his student athletes ‼️ https://t.co/C227u8zrYF — DMV Fanatic 🏈 🥊 🎞 (@DMVFanatic1) July 15, 2023

When she appeared on the same podcast, Renner shared with Sharpe that she had sexual relations with 35 men. In a follow-up interview on the “Behind the Likes” podcast, with hosts Chy Fontenette and Winter Blanco, she not only doubled down on that number but said she has no regrets about what she has done in the past.

“I’m not sorry for a muthaf—kin’ thing I did. I don’t regret anyone I sucked, f—ked or swallowed,” the 31-year-old said. “I don’t have to do all that and I am still gonna get everything I want.”

Sanders now is the head football coach at the University of Colorado. No word yet on whether he plans to bring the biracial socialite to the Boulder, Colorado, team for the same lecture.