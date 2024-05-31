‘Get with Some Experience’: P.J. Washington’s 32-Year-Old Ex Brittany Renner Seemingly Shuts Down Older Man

Instagram model and influencer Brittany Renner appear to be on the prowl, posting even more thirst traps since the hot summer began.

Multiple men of her 4.7 million followers boasting about how much money they have raised their virtual hands in her comment section, shooting their shot at the 32-year-old mother of one.

These hopefuls might be surprised to learn that having deep pockets isn’t the only ticket to her attention. Renner has made it clear that, at this point in her life, she’s only interested in men under a certain age. And she’s not shy about letting her admirers know what’s up.

The influencer, who posted at a hotel with Shaquille O’Neal last year and was invited by Coach Deion “Primetime” Sanders to speak to his collegiate football team 2021 on how groupies plot on young athletes to get in their pockets — or trap them with a baby, posted a photograph of herself posing with a fake cake in a thong bikini.

Brittany Renner suggests she wants a younger man after leaving a 40-year-old man on read for shooting his shot. (Photo: @bundleofbrittany/Instagram)

“It’s now or never,” she wrote in the caption. While many shared other remarks about her toned up body, one older fella decided to shoot his shot at the 32-year-old.

One fan with the Instagram handle, @IamDaveAnonymous, jumped into the comments and wrote, “You need a yungin like me. From the hood wit his own but gonna push all them buttons them lames not doing. Queen B you can get it.”

Renner swiftly replied, “How young?”

Hoping her question was a pathway to her heart, the man followed up, “@bundleofbrittany I’m 40 Goddess. I’m very respected too.”

In another message, the man wrote, “Get with some experience. I don’t need nothing you got. I know I will add to your cup though.”

Two critics replied, “Talkin bout ‘need a youngin like me’” with a laughing emoji, and “lmao young old a— n—ga . Look like ya name Frye.”

Others continue to say he was too old, possibly considering her last public relationship was with her son’s father, Dallas Mavericks player P.J. Washington Jr., is seven years younger.

“How am I old?” he bucked back. “Lol! 65 70s old to me sir. My older brother in his 50s and probably can still bag your girl. DMV yungins built different sir.”

Renner’s followers might have been right, as she stopped responding to the man after he revealed his age: 40

The oldest partner that Renner has been linked to is the late Kevin Samuels, a YouTube personality who made his living talking about “high value women.” He was in his 50s when they were together.

The range of men, that were just a few years older than she were famous rappers like Drake, Kevin Gates, Tyga, and singer Trey Songz, who are all now in their late 30s. In the mid-30s are megastar and millionaire ballers like Colin Kaepernick, Casey Therriault, and James Harden, who all have been rumored to have been with hottie.

However, most of the men that she has been linked to over the past few years are in their 20s, including NBA players Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray, and her child’s father, who now is only 25 years old.

In response to one fan claiming “Pj fumbled” Renner, another person said, “Pj is balling right now . Mavs in 6.”

PJ Washington Accolades:

-Seeded Brittany Renner

-Made it to the Western Conference Finals pic.twitter.com/6lB4d2hvCz — jay buncho (@JayBuncho) May 19, 2024

During his relationship with Renner, Washington asked her not to “post” her provocative pictures on social media. While interviewing with DJ Vlad, she said that the request came after he asked her to be his girlfriend and move in with him.

“When I was pregnant, he then offered the luxury [of not working], saying, ‘Hey you don’t have to post. You can kind of kick your feet up and relax. Just focus on baking and peace,” she explained.

The mother of one continued, as she reflected on her relationship approximately two to three years ago, “He was never like, ‘Don’t post that. It was worded, ‘Why do you feel the need to do that? Why do you have to post in that way? Why do you have to pose like that like? Why do you have to show your body.’”

Renner claims she complied only because she was hoping to one day become his wife. But over the past few months, she has shared that her life has radically changed.

In addition to her son, just turning 3, the young entertainer has been on an abstinence journey for at least six months.

X user @TreCity_G7 tweeted on March 5, “I have random thoughts like I wonder if @brittanyrennerr caught her 36th body yet.”

She answered stating that hadn’t had been intimate with anyone since “8/17/2023.”

She continued, “Sex has always been sacred and the thought of anything casual is revolting. I cannot change the past, but I can do things differently moving forward. I am honoring myself and by honoring myself I will align with someone who does the same.”

Nope. Last time I had sex was 8/17/2023. Sex has always been sacred and the thought of anything casual is revolting. I cannot change the past, but I can do things differently moving forward. I am honoring myself and by honoring myself I will align with someone who does the same. https://t.co/2zV5wmf6Tl — Brittany Renner (@brittanyrennerr) March 5, 2024

The revelation comes after she shared with the world that she has had sex with 35 different men.