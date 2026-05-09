‘OMG Zhuri’s Almost Taller Than You’: Savannah James’ Sweet Video with Daughter Zhuri Has Fans Stunned by How Fast the 11-Year-Old Has Grown Up

Playoff stress and nonstop LeBron James debates didn’t stop Savannah James and daughter Zhuri from taking over timelines.

While the Lakers star dominates on the court, the mother-daughter duo is turning heads on social media in a viral video of Zhuri all grown up.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)



Savannah and Zhuri hopped into the viral “Mink Dance Challenge” together.

While the internet expected flashy celebrity energy, what people got instead was something sweeter: a glimpse into a genuinely close bond between a mother and her rapidly growing daughter.

In the clip, fans noticed not only how in sync Savannah and Zhuri were, but also how much older — and taller — Zhuri has grown up since she was born.

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The 11-year-old confidently matched her mom’s moves with ease, showing the kind of personality and comfort that comes from growing up in a tight-knit household.

Even though the “Mink” song by Rosario Ray is a high-energy viral track, many viewers appreciated that Savannah and Zhuri kept their version playful and age-appropriate.

Instead of trying to force a trendy moment, where ladies are stopping, popping, and dropping it low, the pair leaned into their natural chemistry, which only made fans love it more.

“Ate it up classy & respectfully,” one TikTok user commented, as someone else added, “Zuri hit that so effortlessly.”

Others couldn’t get over how much Zhuri has grown over the last few years. “Omg Zhuri almost taller than you mama,” one person wrote. “She bouta be tall ash,” another joked.

Of course, because her dad and his Lakers are currently battling through playoff pressure — some people online couldn’t resist bringing basketball into the conversation.

“Y’all doing this while King James fighting in the playoffs,” one user joked. Another added, “Savannah now ain’t the time. Tell Luka get ready.”

Point Guard Luka Dončić has been out for weeks after suffering an injury.

Still, most of the conversation centered around how Zhuri’s quickly3 evolving from the little girl fans first met on “All Things Zhuri” into a confident young athlete carving out her own lane inside the James dynasty.

Fans have watched her grow up in real time, and the transformation has been impossible to miss.

This wasn’t the first time Savannah and Zhuri had social media talking over one of their dance moments.

Back in 2025, the pair posted another playful video that Savannah jokingly captioned “A lil Breezy Bowl practice, before going to Chris Brown’s tour.”

Even last year, fans noted how naturally the two moved together.

Zhuri has also visibly shot up in height over the past several years.

The public really noticed back in 2023 during the ESPY Awards, when the family joined LeBron onstage for his record-breaking honor.

Zhuri was just 8 at the time, but viewers already clocked that she seemed tall for her age. At 11 years old now she appears to be nearly the same height as her 5-foot-6 mother.

But height isn’t the only reason fans are paying attention to Zhuri these days. She’s steadily grown into one of the breakout personalities in the James family.

While Bronny and Bryce continue making headlines for basketball, Zhuri has quietly been building her own identity through volleyball. She also displays her naturally charismatic personality on social media.

LeBron has proudly documented many of those moments himself. The proud dad consistently lights up in clips of Zhuri practicing volleyball at home, cheering her on from the bleachers.

So cool seeing the development from Zhuri James on the volleyball court 👏



(via @KingJames, mrs_savannahrj/IG, coachboatvolleyball/IG wearecitysports/IG) pic.twitter.com/vWG2jOpvuC — espnW (@espnW) February 12, 2026

In one memorable video, he could be heard yelling, “Do your thang, munchkin!” while Zhuri hilariously side-eyed him in response. Their bond has become one of the softer sides of LeBron that fans rarely saw during the early years of his career.

Savannah’s relationship with Zhuri stands out differently. The two increasingly move like friends, balancing mother-daughter warmth with an easy humor that feels authentic rather than performative.

Their videos never feel forced. Even when they’re participating in viral trends, there’s a comfort there that audiences instantly pick up on.