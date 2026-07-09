‘She Ain’t Lying’: Savannah James Hits Back at Criticism of Husband LeBron James and People Using His Name for Clout Following His Lakers Departure

It’s not often that Savannah James responds to damaging chatter about her family or famous husband, LeBron James.

But a recent discussion about positive and negative opinions has her stepping up to defend the four-time NBA champion.

James announced last month that he will not be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers this fall after spending eight seasons with the team.

Savannah James defends LeBron James against people who use his name for clout. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

Many people speculated that LeBron would be announcing his retirement, but his agent, Rich Paul, clarified that the fan-made theory was just that for now.

Of course, with the news came fans defending the NBA superstar, saying the Lakers didn’t appreciate what he brought to the team.

Others were happy LeBron was leaving and blamed him for the fact that they hadn’t won a championship since 2020.

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Now his wife is addressing the negative talk alongside her friend April McDaniel, with whom Savannah discussed the subject on a July 7 episode of their podcast “Everybody’s Crazy.”

The conversation began with McDaniel showing gratitude to their community of listeners who continue to push positivity.

She added that she’d like to protect the essence of that, especially since positivity seems to be absent on social media.

“I think people build up things to crush them,” she said, to which Savannah responded, “You think that? That is a fact.”

McDaniel using LeBron as a reference said, “I feel like that’s the hard part with LeBron and just like being such an icon and just how negative people be. I’m like, ‘can y’all get a life?’”

Savannah responded “It’s crazy.”

McDaniel characterized how much LeBron has been speaking out recently: “But I feel like he’s been very vocal and, like, ‘I’m in my own lane. Like, just let me be.’”

Savannah added, “But people definitely have made careers out of talking about him.”

She continued, “Like, to be a subjective opinion of what everybody thinks is the best thing, but to be on the other side of it is like no it’s not. They make careers out of that.”

One person who agreed with Savannah wrote, “FACTS. Once LeBron retires, some of these people will need to find another job.”

Another person typed, “She ain’t lying.”

Someone else pushing back on her opinion said, “Him as an athlete ma’am, it’s called sports casting.”

Someone else who felt the same said, “Well duh it’s their job.”

Paul informed ESPN’s Shams Charania of LeBron’s decision on Tuesday, June 30.

That same day, the Laker’s governor Jeanie Buss posted a statement that said, “LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers — including the title he led us to in 2020 under the toughest imaginable circumstances and the countless records he broke in purple and gold.”

Buss also said that LeBron would always be “a cherished part of the Lakers family.”

James responded on X by writing, “No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint.”

Rich Paul made a whiteboard laying out LeBron’s “realistic” destinations



(via Game Over Pod, @TheHeatCentral) pic.twitter.com/QrpQ4QM2e6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 3, 2026

While his 42-year-old client has not clarified his next move as he looks ahead to his 24th season, Paul has made it clear that LeBron does not lack options.

In a July 3 episode of the “Game Over” podcast, he drew 10 teams on a white board with LeBron’s name at the center. He made an inner and outer circle with five teams in each. The inner circle included a list of players from these teams: the 76ers, the Cavs, the Heat, the Wolves, and the Nuggets. The outer circle included the Mavericks, the Celtics, the Warriors, the Spurs, the Knicks.

Time will tell what LeBron’s future holds.