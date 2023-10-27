‘It Always Be Your Own Kids’: Fans Are In Tears as LeBron James’ Wife and Kids Show No Mercy While Roasting the NBA Star

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then LeBron James should feel especially admired by his family.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, his wife Savannah, and their three children, sons Bronny and Bryce and daughter Zhuri, are sharing the spotlight in his latest Beats by Dre campaign. But it is the behind-the-scenes footage of Savannah and the kids that has fans in tears.

Trending Today:

In a clip circulating on Instagram, the James Gang, sans LeBron, is captured during a down moment between scenes as they clown the NBA great for his various mannerisms. Bronny, 18, kicks off the antics when he impersonates his father’s high knees, the beating of his chest, and his war-like yell to get himself amped up for a game.

The University of Southern California basketball player then does a spot-on impersonation of LeBron’s voice as he narrates what a typical day looks like for the veteran athlete.

“Nah, bronny sound just like bron,” wrote one social media user. Another commented, “It’s one thing to look like your parents, but to have the same voice as them is crazy.”

LeBron James’ family — (from left) LeBron, Bronny, Zhuri, Bryce, Savannah — comically roasts the NBA star by doing their best impersonations of him. (Photo: @kingjames/Instagram)

Bryce, 16, poked fun at the four-time NBA champion’s trot. The teen then mocked how LeBron bobs his head to music in a pair of Beats headphones. “It always be your own kids,” read another comment. Zhuri, 9, pointed out that her famous dad has a tendency to let out a yell whenever he does a combination of yawning and stretching.

Bronny and Bryce both gave their all at replicating the act. “Why he be doing that?” asked the high school basketball standout. His comical remark prompted one fan to write, “Why Bryce bein so hostile 😂.”

Savannah was not outdone by her kids, as more than a few users said she perfectly pulled off LeBron’s backpedal. All in all, users shared a general consensus about the future Basketball Hall of Famer: “You can tell his family really loves him. This is nice” and “They really got the coolest family.”

Savannah shared the hit post in her Instagram Story with the caption, “Love you.” Her husband of 10 years saw the humor in his family’s antics, writing, “Whatever!!” along with a string of laughing emojis.