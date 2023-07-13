‘Admiring Her Beautiful Mama’: Fans Are Gushing Over a Photo of Savannah James’ Daughter Zhuri Staring at Her Mother

Savannah James has done it again after flaunting her stunning beauty and signature blond hair at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

The wife of LeBron James wore a glitter-beaded maroon-colored dress and black stiletto heels as she accompanied the couple’s children to present her husband with the Best Record-Breaking Performance ESPY award.

Savannah shared five images of her stunning ensemble on Instagram, along with an image of her second outfit, which was a two-piece black-and-white short set.

Savannah James at the 2023 ESPYs (Photos: @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

“ESPYs with a mutha$&@*+# quick change,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans in her comments section were floored by her appearance, including many who referred to her as, “THEEEEEE BASKETBALL WIFE.”

Two others said, “If her skin was a product I would buy it” and “Queen James! Always Classy! Never Trashy!”

However, many were drawn to the third image she shared, which features a small glimpse of the couple’s 8-year daughter, Zhuri.

Zhuri James admiring her mother Savannah James backstage at the 2023 ESPYs. (Photo: @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

“3rd slide- young looking looking in awe is priceless Gorgeous.”

“Look how your baby is admiring her beautiful mama!”

“Zhuri’s admiration >>>.”

“The third picture, how your daughter is looking at her beautiful Mom.”

At the annual sports celebration, Savannah appeared on stage with Zhuri, and sons Bronny and Bruce. While giving the NBA player his flowers for his astonishing 20-season basketball career, they participated in a hilarious award presentation on stage.

As she spoke passionately about his role as a father and the “G.O.A.T,” player, Savannah said, “I want to tell you what I think: I think LeBron James is the baddest mother—,” before Zhuri interrupted, saying, “Mom.”

“Thats on me, that’s on me,” Savannah added.

One fan said, “Gorg!!!! And lil mama hit you with the keep it cute mom. Beautiful family.”

Savannah continued, “I think Lebron is the baddest to ever step foot on a basketball court. Nobody works harder, nobody cares more and nobody has done more for the game of basketball than LeBron James.”

As the Los Angeles Lakers player came on stage to accept his award, he gave his baby girl a kiss on the cheek before kissing his wife. He then shared a special handshake individually with his two sons before addressing the crowd.