‘This Shouldn’t Even Need to be Said’: Lebron James’ Unexpected Confession on Savannah’s Podcast Has Fans Reading Between The Lines

King James does not want to be without his queen.

NBA superstar LeBron James, 40, shared some rare insights on his 12-year marriage to his wife, Savannah James, 39, during a filmed sit-down.

James was one of the special guests on the newest episode of Savannah’s “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast, which is co-hosted by her friend April McDaniel.

“Dave” actor Travis “Taco” Bennett, as well as streamers Kai Cenat and Fanum, were also part of the wide-ranging conversation that included a discussion about relationships and loneliness.

LeBron James opens up about not wanting to be without his wife, Savannah, in new interview. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

“I know I don’t want to be alone. That’s for damn sure,” said LeBron. “If I got to fight, crawl, scratch, like whatever to keep mine, I got to keep it. I got to do what I got to do. I don’t want to be alone.”

The Los Angeles Lakers player said he grew up as an only child. He acknowledged that Savannah came into his life when they were high school teenagers and solidified his need for companionship, calling their romantic bond “amazing.”

A clip of LeBron expressing his willingness to fight for his spouse on “Everybody’s Crazy” went viral and made it on The Shade Room‘s Instagram page.

People flooded the celebrity blog’s comment section to offer their differing reactions. Most of the replies applauded the four-time NBA champion, while others took a more unfavorable tone.

“Real LOVE. If she’s the ONE, this is exactly the mindset,” one man wrote in support of LeBron openly admitting how he felt about the mother of his three children.

Similarly, a woman on the social media app posted, “Refreshing to hear a man wanting to be married and keep his family!! Love this.”

But naysayers chose to revisit unsubstantiated claims that LeBron may have cheated on his wife at some point before or after marriage.

“This shouldn’t even need to be said. He must’ve cheated already… and the women sitting in that room are looking at him like they know he cheated,” read one unfavorable reply.

Someone fired back, “Lord, this [is] why they say married people should never talk. Every single Black woman always [resorts] to someone [is] cheating.”

Despite constant unproven rumors of infidelity, there has not been any confirmation that LeBron has broken his wedding vows. But the rumor mill keeps flowing.

In January, Miami-bred talent manager Julieanna “YesJulz” Goddard snapped at trolls on X over their complaints about her cheering on LeBron performing a slam dunk during an NBA game.

YesJulz, 35, had faced repeated accusations that she was one of James’ medalist’s alleged mistresses. The “W.A.G.s to Riches” reality star claimed the gossip is untrue.

“You really think I give af about y’all’s baseless rumors? Bron is my fav player and the [GOAT]. I will always celebrate his wins!” she replied to online critics.

While the world remains fixated on their love life, LeBron and Savannah continue to build their empire on and off the court, which includes a production company and James-hosted shows.

Savannah launched “Everybody’s Crazy” with McDaniel on April 30, 2025. The Ohio native embraced that new venture after raising her two sons and one daughter — Bronny, 21, Bryce, 17, and Zhuri, 10.

“I started my family pretty young, and I was just in a space of trying to navigate who I was at the time or who I am,” Savannah told People in April. “And I feel like I’ve grown so much from playing the background, taking care of the kids, supporting my husband.”

LeBron is also a part-time broadcaster. He teamed up with his longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, to host “The Shop” talk show, which premiered on HBO in August 2018. In addition, King James works with fellow NBA MVP winner Steve Nash for the “Mind The Game” podcast.

Of course, LeBron is best known for dominating professional basketball for 22 seasons. His résumé includes four NBA championships, four NBA Finals MVP awards, four league MVP awards, 21 All-Star selections, the all-time NBA scoring record, and numerous other accolades.