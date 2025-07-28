‘I Thought She Had the Girls Out…’: Savannah James Turns Heads in Sheer Dress as Fans Zoom in on New Photos

Savannah James is no stranger to serving up a classy, elegant and polished style. She doesn’t often pop out in edgy ensembles, but when Fashion Bomb Daily shared an photo of her on Instagram on July 25 and it left people online shook.

James and her husband LeBron James recently were enjoying their days vacationing in St. Tropez, France, when paparazzi caught them out together one evening. It’s not known where they were coming from or headed to, but Savannah soaked up all of the attention with her outfit, while her husband’s was overlooked. The Los Angeles Lakers star opted for a simpler look that included a black shirt and black slacks. Savannah’s piece, on the other hand, was not so simple.

Savannah James’ bold dress tricks fans into believing the entire dress was see-through. (Photo: @mrs_savannahrj/Instagram)

The mother of three wore a show-stopping Jean Paul Gaultier maxi dress with a halter neckline. The gown appeared to give more of a sheer illusion when worn by someone of a warm skin tone. On Savannah, who has brown skin, the dress looked like it was created with black mesh material and another sheer fabric with a wood grain pattern. But on someone of a lighter skin tone it’s clear that the dress is actually made with both black and brown material and the grain-like lines were black as well.

The dress is titled “The Long Draped Wood” on Gaultier’s website and is priced at $960.

It seems some people scrolling online were fooled by the illusion of the dress.

One person on Fashion Bomb Daily’s page wrote, “I thought she had the girls out….”

Someone else said, “I thought my girl had the boobs out. Glad she didn’t go that far, but this is.”

A third wrote, “I thought vannah was tryna show us some aerola.”

Others spoke to how the outfit was quite a change from Savannah’s typical looks.

“Ooo, this a lil risqué for Mrs. James,” said one fan.

A second typed, “Sis giving a little tease.”

Savannah has her stylist Casey “Icon” Billingsley to thank for all this chatter regarding her dress.

The Alabama native was obviously proud of his styled look and showed it by commenting “yeah we ate that” on the fashion outlet’s page.

The two have been working together since 2021, and while it seems like Savannah is his main client, based on his Instagram page, he also works with other high-profile people like WNBA player A’ja Wilson, singer-actress Amber Riley, neo-soul artist Jhené Aiko, and more.

Savannah’s style covers a wide spectrum. One minute she may pop out in a sexy bodycon dress, the next she is wearing business attire. Then she may get into more elegant gowns or try out streetwear pieces.

While promoting her new skin care line, Reframe, she spoke with People magazine about her style.

Describing her fashion taste in the May interview, she said. “I would say that with beauty and fashion, both are very experimental. I think you don’t have to stay pigeonholed in a box. You can be wild and expansive with how you think about beauty and fashion, or you can be a little bit more toned down. I find I live kind of on both sides. I think I’m a simple girl by nature, so I tend to lean more towards the easy side of things. But I do really enjoy the fact that there are so many layers to it and you can tap into it at whatever point.”