‘Never Too Big to Be a Daddy’s Girl’: Fans Race to LeBron James’ Defense After He Was Trashed for Still Carrying His 10-Year-Old Daughter

LeBron James and his 10-year-old daughter Zhuri Nova arrived at the NBA Summer League arena in Las Vegas as the perfect father-daughter duo, their obvious chemistry immediately evident as they settled in to support Bronny’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

At one point, the Lakers star proudly watched his daughter Zhuri show off her hoops skills and a slick handshake during a family night out.

But the heartwarming moment sparked backlash after her NBA star dad was seen carrying his 10-year-old postgame.

LeBron James was criticized for carrying his 10-year-old daughter Zhuri, but fans defended their bond saying she’s “never too big to be a daddy’s girl.” (Photo: @kingjames/Instagram)

Social media critics questioned if Zhuri was too old and big to be held, turning what should’ve been a sweet bond into online drama.

Critics emerged with harsh judgment about their tender moment. Users posted comments like, “Why he carrying her when she’s already taller than Kevin Hart” and another bluntly declared, “She too old for that.”

The criticism centered around the notion that the pre-teen had somehow outgrown the privilege of being daddy’s little girl.

These judgmental takes sparked a much larger conversation about parenting, affection, and the fleeting nature of childhood moments. However, the harsh criticism was quickly overwhelmed by passionate defenders who understood what really mattered in the situation.

Why he carrying her when she’s already taller than Kevin Hart 😭 — NFL Updates on X (@NFLUpdatesOnX) July 13, 2025

When Noseybootzklub2017 posted pictures of the Olympian carrying his daughter and mentioned the backlash, their followers chimed in.

“Never too big to be a daddy’s girl. ppl need to mind their daddy!!” one supporter fired back.

Another user delivered an even more pointed response: “Some of their daddies never held them and it shows,” highlighting how the criticism might stem from personal experiences rather than genuine concern about appropriate parenting.

The most eloquent defense came from someone who grasped the fleeting nature of these precious father-daughter moments: “So what’s the problem, y’all be reaching for real, let that man enjoy being a father to his daughter because time flies and soon enough she will become another man’s wife because they grow up so fast.”

This comment perfectly encapsulated why LeBron’s gesture was so meaningful and why the backlash felt particularly misguided to those who understood the value of cherishing childhood.

LeBron and Zhuri’s relationship extends far beyond typical daddy-daughter activities. She’s appeared alongside him in commercial campaigns, walked red carpets at movie premieres, and even manages her own social media presence with almost half-million followers, according to People.

Their collaborations on her YouTube channel “All Things Zhuri” have featured LeBron as her “FAVORITE friend,” showcasing their natural chemistry and the genuine joy they find in each other’s company.

The Lakers superstar has never hidden his transformation into a devoted father to his “beautiful Princess of the Kingdom,” frequently sharing how Zhuri’s smile can brighten any day regardless of professional challenges or public pressures.

Their connection was beautifully illustrated when LeBron reached 40,000 career points and immediately looked to the stands to share the historic moment with his daughter, describing how she pumped her arms and blew kisses back to him in celebration of his achievement.

Zhuri has also carved out her own memorable moments in the public eye, from presenting LeBron with his 2023 ESPY Award to playfully correcting her mother’s language during the ceremony when Savannah almost swore on stage.

Her athletic talents are developing through volleyball, with LeBron enthusiastically cheering from the sidelines and affectionately calling her “munchkin” during games.

The evening at the Summer League also highlighted other positive family dynamics, with LeBron’s arrival alongside Savannah and Zhuri serving as a show of unity during a time when there’s been speculation about drama with the Lakers organization.