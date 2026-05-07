‘Whoa If Looks Could Kill’: Steph Curry Accidentally Ruins Wife Ayesha’s Big Night But It’s Her Rebuke That Had People Saying He Heard About It Later

‘s date night with his wife of 15 years, Ayesha Curry, turned into quite the scene.

Paparazzi caught the Golden State Warriors baller and his spouse enjoying a night away from their kiddos in New York City.

The couple married in 2011 and have four children — Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, 7, and Caius Chai, who turns 2 next week.

Even in a packed room, the Currys managed to pull all the attention their way, with onlookers hanging onto one small hiccup about Ayesha’s look.

Steph Curry upsets his wife, Ayesha Curry, at the Met Gala. (Photo credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

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The Currys attended the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute on May 4, and the theme was costume art.

Ayesha wore a black strapless sheer dress with a long train paired with a black leather wrap and matching high heels. Her husband went for an incognito look, rocking a black suit, a white buttoned shirt, and a black tie. Steph combined it with a long, hooded coat and a pair of shades.

However, it wasn’t their outfits that had folks talking after a video of the red carpet portion of the event was shared online. Cameras captured what looked like a “small red carpet fumble.”

Curry nearly ruined Ayesha’s big moment as she stepped out on the red carpet with photographers waiting for a shot. As she entered the event, Steph accidentally stepped on the long train of her dress and then smirked at the end.

Video footage captured a slow-motion take of the moment, as well as the irritated look on Ayesha’s face as she turned around to look at her husband.

Mrs. Curry doubled down and looked at Steph twice after he stepped on her dress, and her expression currently has the internet howling.

“That side eye was real,” pointed out one Facebook post. Some call it “The Jamaican side eye,” touching on Ayesha’s cultural roots. Another said, “That was a nasty look if I ever saw one.”

Overall, Ayesha got a lot of praise for her reaction, insisting, “All women understand that look” — the one that comes after asking your husband the same thing more than once.

Others weren’t convinced Stephen Curry’s actions were accidental at all and joked that, judging by her reaction, he’d probably hear about it or pay for it later.

“Man. He did that on purpose, look at him look down on it before he even steps on it lmfao,” noticed one person.

Another said, “That’s her big night, that’s her ‘A’ GAME, and ‘he’ steps on her dress…. That’ll cost him a trip to the jewelry store….”

Fans reacted to the video, and one that Ayesha had probably already warned her husband about watching his step. “She probably had told him five times already, ‘watch the dress.'”

“Fixing her mouth to cuss,” one fan echoed. “Whoa If looks could kill,” added another.

Steph told E! that he enjoyed fashion at the Met Gala, even though it was temporarily keeping him off the court.

“On one hand, I love it,” he on the red carpet. “On the other hand, that means I’m not playing basketball right now.”

The NBA star rarely misses on date night looks, often teaming with stylist Jason Bolden to make a statement beyond fashion. Together, they’ve used his outfits to spotlight Black and Brown designers while turning heads at the same time.

“It’s just a great opportunity to leverage a platform that I’ve been blessed with,” Curry said of the partnership. “It’s really cool for some of these designers who tell their stories about why they got into the industry, what their story is, and what they’re trying to say through their brands. That awareness and driving that awareness are huge.”

The duo also partnered with the online shopping site Rakuten, which gives cash back and rewards, in an effort to highlight designers.

So far, though, Curry has not commented on his wife’s stare-down on the red carpet.