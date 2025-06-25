‘Where’s Steph?’: Ayesha Curry Accused of Upgrading Her Look After Sharing Bikini Thirst Traps Online, Sending Fans Into a Frenzy 

Steph Curry‘s wife Ayesha Curry is embracing the heat and clothing-optional vibes of the summertime.

The entrepreneur and mother of four managed to break away from the hustle and bustle of life to enjoy a girls trip that has people taking note of her physical transformation on social media.

Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares thirst traps while on vacation. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

The spouse of the Golden State Warriors franchise player welcomed their last child, a son named Caius, in May 2024. The 1-year-old joined older sisters Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, and big brother Canon, 6. The longtime sweethearts have been together for 16 years and married for 14 years.

But the two-time NBA Championship MVP was nowhere to be found in her recently uploaded beach bum photos on Instagram — so all eyes were on Ayesha. “Adventures with my bestie since 1990,” she captioned the carousel of images.

In one snapshot, the Sweet July founder sat on a beachside boulder in a green bikini with a cocktail in hand. In another photo, she showed off her toned figure in a Sports Illustrated-inspired pose.

The final image of the carousel shows Ayesha and her pal as they stood with their toes in the sand — this picture, in particular, gave followers a gander at her thong bikini bottom. In the comments, there was a flood of commotion over the cheeky reveal.

“You look amazing!” exclaimed one supporter. A second user wrote, “Suns out, Buns out! Both you Ladies are fire.”

A male fan was impressed by the thirst traps and commented, “I had to respectfully zoom in – sorry Steph.”

Ayesha Curry’s “suns out, buns out” beach photos have fans accusing her of getting a plastic surgery makeover. (Photos: Ayeshacurry/Instagram.)

The Olympic gold medalist’s absence from the vacation prompted an individual to ask, “Wheres steph? :((.” The 16-year NBA veteran has been hitting the golf course since his season ended in May with a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals.

Most recently, on June 21, he posted a photo of himself and youth golfers from a previous Underrated Golf Tour event. Steph founded the tour in 2019 to provide a diverse array of student-athletes access to the predominately white male sport.

Elsewhere in the comments, some users were critical of Ayesha’s postpartum look. One reaction read, “BBL.”

A second critic suggested, “She had surgery on her body and face, and she’s a phony” after a fan praised the NBA wife’s figure.

Lol such a cute family. Look at Riley 😩 — Ms. Parker (@batricia_p) June 14, 2025

The supportive follower hit back with, “Learn to love yourself because otherwise you wouldn’t be trying so hard to bring others down.”

Ayesha admitted to getting a “botched boob job” after the birth of her daughter Ryan in 2015. She called it a regrettable decision and has not revealed any procedures since then.