‘Steph Let Them Know’: Steph Curry Claps Back After Killer Mike Says Ayesha Always Embarrasses Him

Stephen Curry normally brushes off critics discussing his marriage, but he had enough this time. Rapper Killer Mike came under fire for seemingly laughing at the controversy, and Curry didn’t hold back in response.

Men around the world have yet to forgive Ayesha Curry for her vulnerable admission years ago that she receives less attention from other men since marrying Stephen. The backlash even drew rapper Killer Mike, who weighed in on a Sept. 5 video criticizing her. But the Golden State Warriors guard wasn’t having it.

Stephen Curry defends his wife Ayesha Curry against Killer Mike and an internet troller bashing her interviews about their marriage.. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images; Rick Kern/WireImage)

Things took a turn for the worse, after an artist named Bookie Woodz called out Ayesha in a TikTok video, which was also reposted on Instagram on Sept. 5. Woodz made a few disparaging allegations, claiming Ayesha was “putting in maximum effort to let the world know that she is struggling with trying not to cheat on her husband.”

‘Can She Stop Embarrassing Steph?’: Ayesha Curry Under Fire for Admitting to ‘No Athletes’ Rule Before Marrying Steph as Fans Say She’s Humiliating the NBA Star

“She can just smell an opportunity to embarrass this man,” he continued, “because she gets on every interview telling everybody about just how frustrated she is with his success, how frustrated she is that women desire him, how much she wished it was her being lusted after by people who don’t give a f-ck about her, how desperately she wants to get attention from other men, how locked down she feels with the kids.”

Woodz believes Ayesha doesn’t want to be Steph’s wife and would much rather spend her time otherwise. “She wants to go be [rapper] GloRilla or something. Like we get it bro Just go drop an album or some shit. Like, stop embarrassing this man, bro. It’s getting pathetic,” he stated.

In 2019, Ayesha appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” where she opened up about how her four time NBA champion husband gets more attention than she does.

She said, “Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that, yeah, there are all these women, throwing themselves [at him], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that. I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’”

More recently, in a separate interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she opened up about her initial struggles with Steph’s fame and notoriety, noting that, “parts of it have afforded me doors to be open.”

However, the Sweet July founder quickly explained how all that glitters isn’t gold, “I, in the beginning, hated it so much. I did not sign up for that. I also always thought like, ‘I didn’t know that he was going to end up playing basketball.’ He said that he wanted to be a high school basketball coach.”

Speaking to her early dreams of wanting to become an actress, Ayesha said, “I thought I was going to be like the girl out there getting it.” Men viewed her remarks as being ungrateful for her successful life with Stephen.

Killer Mike, who apparently came across Woodz’s video about Ayesha, commented, “My N-gga Said She Wanna Go Be Glo. Man Steph Doesn’t deserve the embarrassment fr fr. God Bless him.”

Stephen, fed up with people or particularly men bashing his wife, wrote, “Naaaaa not you Mike. I’m cool sta[y]ing silent and letting these other clowns have their moment!”

He didn’t leave the creator of the video out of his clapback when he said, “And you’re the worst of them” before tagging Woodz.

Pivoting back to Killer Mike, he said, “But you’re better than that @killermike. Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here.”

Fans responded to The Shade Room reposting the clip on Instagram.

“Yea Steph!!! Let em’ know!!!” said one person siding with the NBA star. Another wrote, “Killer Mike what you on bruh? Genuinely asking cause I could have thought y’all were coo wit each other and real men don’t do this.”

However, many wondered why Steph had so much smoke for the rapper and not his wife for the comments she makes.

One critic said, “Stephen Curry not saying nothing to his wife, but he’s online arguing with people I’m starting not to like him anymore,”

Another added, “Y’all on Mike head but not Ayesha for what she be saying?”

Killer Mike’s comment, captured by The Shade Room, appears to have been deleted from Woodz’s comments section. But that didn’t stop fans from flipping the script and flooding his comment section under a photo of him and his wife of nearly 20 years, Shana Render.

“Very disappointed for you to share that message about that other man’s wife smh you men are something else,” wrote one person.

Unlike her husband, Ayesha has yet to respond to Killer Mike or the TikToker who made the video about her.

Stephen and Ayesha first met as teenagers at a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, as teenagers in 2003. About five years later, they reconnected after they both ended up in Los Angeles. Hanging out turned into dating, and three years later the pair got married. They share two daughters Riley Curry, 13, and Ryan Carson Curry, 10, and two sons, Canon W. Jack Curry, 7 and 1-year-old Caius Chai Curry.