‘Does His Wife Still Crave the Attention?’: Steph Curry’s Picture-Perfect Family Photo Backfires as Trolls Revisit Ayesha’s Past Comments About Craving Male Validation

A single-family photograph of Steph and Ayesha Curry‘s family shared on social media has once again thrust them into the center of an unexpected online controversy.

What began as an innocent snapshot celebrating the NBA superstar’s picture-perfect family life quickly spiraled into a heated debate that has resurfaced old wounds and reignited discussions about the couple’s marriage dynamics.

Steph and Ayesha Curry seem to experience backlash after people on social media bring up old statements to cast aspersions on their relationship. (Photo: Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The wholesome photo, originally shared by Ayesha in 2024 and reposted on May 15, initially drew praise from fans who saw it as proof of Curry’s success on and off the basketball court.

The photo showcased the Golden State Warriors point guard alongside his wife and their four children, presenting the kind of family portrait that typically generates nothing but positive responses across social media platforms.

However, the seemingly innocent post became a lightning rod for criticism when fans began commenting with mixed reactions.

One person tweeted, “Steph Curry won at life.”

Good for him. Forget the money. He’s wealthy just based on this picture. — Jim (@BuckeyeLeafGuy) May 16, 2025

Another supporter chimed in with, “Good for him. Forget the money. He’s wealthy just based on this picture.”

But the tone shifted dramatically when critics began referencing Ayesha’s past statements about seeming invisible to the male gaze.

One person replied, “Does his wife still crave the attention of Random Gas Station males Cuz if so that’s not winning.”

Taking a sarcastic dig at her, another person wrote, “Ayesha Curry won at life. THERE, I FIXED IT!!!”

The criticism culminated with someone tweeting, “lol, Ayesha said on a camera that she craves more male attention…idk bruh.”

These harsh reactions stem from comments Ayesha made during a 2019 appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” where she expressed feelings of insecurity about not receiving male attention while her husband constantly receives female admiration.

The Steph and Ayesha Curry rumors about them having a open relationship makes sense. Yall must of forgot what she said on the Red Table Talk with Jada. pic.twitter.com/4ezWKUkfDz — Britt-Man🚭 (@TjseanB) December 21, 2021

Trolls and gossip sites have ensured that those remarks have continued to follow the couple, creating a persistent narrative that overshadows their family moments and public appearances.

An example of this was when a resurfaced video from a March 2025 Christian Broadcasting Network interview began circulating online around May 10.

During the conversation with host Efrem Graham, Ayesha reflected on her teenage dating preferences, revealing that she once had a strict policy against dating athletes. She explained how meeting Stephen challenged her preconceptions about athletic personalities, describing their eventual relationship as divine intervention.

The cookbook author and entrepreneur candidly admitted to her younger self’s generalizations, acknowledging the irony of her former stance. She shared how their friendship began when she was just 14 years old, eventually blossoming into romance when she was 19, fundamentally changing her perspective on athletes and relationships.

Even this seemingly heartfelt reflection on personal growth and faith drew mixed reactions from viewers.

While some criticized her for what they characterized as embarrassing her husband, others celebrated her authenticity and the couple’s strong family foundation. The polarized responses highlighted how every public statement from Ayesha continues to be scrutinized through the lens of her past controversial comments.

Despite the controversy, the couple seems to be unfazed and is living their best lives. Their recent appearance at the Bottlerock music festival is evidence of that. While there, the family also were promoting Domaine Curry, the boutique winery Ayesha co-founded with her sister-in-law, Sydel Curry-Lee, according to Pro Football Network.

The couple was seen smiling, seemingly oblivious to the online chatter.

On May 24, the Curry’s were spotted enjoying themselves at Benson Boone’s performance at the Napa Valley gathering.

steph & ayesha vibing to benson boone ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/wZsxVFfAnK — nana (@namxsj) May 25, 2025

The getaway represented a well-deserved break for Curry, who had been recovering from a Grade 1 hamstring strain suffered during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 6.

Even during this relaxed outing, critics couldn’t resist taking shots at their marriage, with one person tweeting, “Steph would have 10 rings if he didn’t marry Ayesha.”

Stephen Curry with a left hamstring injury 😭 pic.twitter.com/vxpnRAbx1g — Macky (@Macckkkyyyy) May 7, 2025

Despite the persistent online criticism, the Currys have maintained their commitment to authenticity and family values.

Ayesha has emphasized their approach to public life, stating that they try their best to keep it real while acknowledging that nobody is perfect. The couple continues to navigate the challenges of celebrity marriage while raising their four children: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, who recently turned 1.

Stephen’s unwavering support for his wife remains evident in his public displays of affection and birthday tributes, demonstrating that external criticism hasn’t shaken their foundation.

After nearly 14 years of marriage, the couple has weathered various social media storms while maintaining their status as one of basketball’s most admired families, proving that their bond transcends the noise of online commentary and public scrutiny.