‘Stay Out of Married Folks Business’: Ayesha Curry Shuts Down Heckler Accusing Her and Stephen Curry of Having an Open Relationship

Ayesha Curry is putting to bed rumors that she and husband Stephen Curry have an open marriage.

At the close of last year rumors began to swirl that the couple, who have been married for ten years, are hiding the real key to their picturesque union: outside entanglements. Multiple blog sites citing an anonymous source ran with the following alleged inside scoop on the marriage thar fueled fan speculation: “Have it on very good authority that this well known NBA couple aren’t as faithful and in love as their social media and image make them out to be! They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”

Ayesha and Stephen Curry. (Photo: @stephencurry30/Instagram)

Neither Ayesha or Stephen gave the rumors any public acknowledgment, at least until now. While swooning over her superstar NBA husband in a photo shared to social media, Ayesha made sure to check a heckler who dared to bring up the rumor.

“But yet you still want an open relationship msg [face palm emoji]. If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already,” wrote the critic beneath the post where Ayesha referred to Stephen as “my baby.” In response, she retorted with, “Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Plenty of social media users backed the mother of three in defending her marriage and checking the heckler. “Yeah because y’all need to learn how to stay out of married folks business,” and “People really be too ready to comment on a marriage! Know your lane and stay in it!” read a few of the comments.

While the cooking enthusiast may have found support online in this instance, that has not always been the case. In 2015 the lifestyle entrepreneur caused an online debate when she tweeted that, “Everyone’s into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters [laughing emoji].”

Everyone's into barely wearing clothes these days huh? Not my style. I like to keep the good stuff covered up for the one who matters 😂😂😂 — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) December 6, 2015

Years later her comment would resurface as many called her a hypocrite for sexying up her attire, showing off more skin, and posing seemingly nude for her magazine Sweet July.

In the past Ayesha has also found herself the topic of ridicule and social media fodder for expressing her insecurities as they pertain to being hitched to a professional athlete. “Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that — yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at him], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” Ayesha shared while appearing on the popular web show “The Red Table Talk” in 2019. “I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’”

The past comments she has been unable to escape have only fueled speculation from fans that there must be truth to where there is smoke there is fire, regardless of what Ayesha and Stephen have to say about their union.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘I’m Not Crying’: Stephen Curry Surprised Ayesha Curry with Vow Renewal Ceremony with Kids After 10 Years of Marriage

Four Ways Black Families Can Fight Against Rising Inflation

Knicks Should Feature RJ Barrett More | He’s The Anti-New Yorker And Perfect For The City