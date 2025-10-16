‘That Man Don’t Deserve the Disrespect’: Ayesha Curry Stuns in See-Through Dress with Steph on Date Night Following Marriage Confession

Ayesha Curry once again had the internet talking after new photos of her and husband, NBA superstar Steph Curry, hit the internet.

The Currys recently stepped out in San Francisco for the opening of the new The Eighth Rule bar in the California city’s Union Square public plaza. But it was Ayesha’s jaw-dropping outfit that drew most fans’ attention.

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry are back in the internet hot seat after the mother of four shared a photo of the celebrity couple from a night in San Francisco. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Steph, 37, rocked a white buttoned-down shirt and black jacket. The Golden State Warriors point guard also had on black pants and black shoes.

Ayesha, 36, took it up several notches wearing a see-through animal-print dress. Her dark underwear was visible under the all-red garment that was accessorized with open-toed shoes.

“The Seasoned Life” cookbook author shared a photo of the celebrity couple on her Instagram page, where her husband hopped into the comment section to exclaim, “My woman!!!”

However, the image ignited disparaging comments as people zeroed in on recent remarks from Steph’s wife.

“Stop disrespecting our GOAT in every interview you do,” one professional basketball fan expressed to the “Irish Wish” movie actress in defense of her husband.

Another person wrote, “I ain’t even a Curry fan but damn! That man don’t deserve the disrespect you give.” A third commenter stated about Steph, “I think he lost a lil self-respect when he’s allowing it.”

“Y’all arguing about their relationship and they still getting money,” a Curry defender proclaimed. Someone asserted, “Girl, after that podcast I’d be embarrassed to be you.”

Ayesha’s appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in August triggered a social media dustup when the mother of four reflected on her marriage to the two-time NBA MVP winner.

“I didn’t want kids. I didn’t wanna get married. I thought I was gonna be a career girl and that’s it,” Ayesha admitted to Cooper about her younger self.

She said, “And I had my eyes set on my goals, and I was never the little girl that, like, dreamt about the wedding dress and all of that.”

🚨 Ayesha Curry speaks on being a career girl vs motherhood on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast.



Those remarks by Ayesha became the catalyst for online debates about marriage, motherhood, gender roles, family dynamics, and celebrity culture. She previously caused controversy in February for saying her relationship with Steph comes before their four children in an interview with People.

Despite some of his own followers aiming at his wife throughout the year, Steph has remained an advocate for Ayesha, celebrating their 14th anniversary that same month.

“Life has been throwing some jabs recently, but it’s always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all!” Steph announced in an Instagram caption shared on Aug. 1.

“14 years blessed and many more to come,” he continued. “Don’t get it twisted, you’re more beautiful than ever. Love you, my woman! July 30, 2011.”

The Currys tied the knot in 2011 after initially meeting as teenagers. The Currys are the parents of two daughters, Riley (born July 2012) and Ryan (born July 2015), as well as two sons, Canon (born July 2018) and Caius (born May 2024).

On Tuesday night, Steph had Ayesha on his arm for the opening of famous chef Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak restaurant, which is located across the lobby from The Eighth Rule bar.

The Eighth Rule is a joint venture between Mina and Steph. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie was among the city officials who were also on hand for the occasion.

“We want to bring community. We want to bring fun. We want to bring culture. That’s what San Francisco’s about,” Curry said to the press.

Both Bourbon Steak and The Eighth Rule opened on Friday, Oct. 10. Steph’s Gentleman’s Cut bourbon brand was heavily featured in the digital promotion for the new establishments.