‘There She Is’: Steph Curry Drops Stunning Bikini Pics of Wife Ayesha Curry, Leaving Fans Drooling Over Her Curves

Stephen Curry tried to give his wife a special shoutout, but the internet turned it into a full-blown group chat.

The NBA superstar dropped a loving post celebrating Ayesha Curry, only for fans to zoom past the romantic vibes and revive old debates about their marriage and his attention-seeking spouse — proving once again that even a sweet tribute can spark up mess with fans online.

Steph Curry’s loving post celebrating Ayesha quickly sparked a firestorm online as fans praised her look while revisiting old comments about seeking attention from other men. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

‘She Ain’t Tired of Putting Her Foot in Her Mouth’: Ayesha Curry’s Latest Comment Leaves Fans Wondering If She Secretly Regrets Her Marriage to Steph

The Golden State Warriors star posted photos celebrating Ayesha’s 37th birthday, highlighting family milestones, vacations, and everyday moments that have defined their relationship. His message reflected pride, gratitude, and admiration for the woman he has known since they were teenagers, the kind of public affection that has long been part of their brand as a couple.

“Happy birthday to the one that makes this whole thing work! This past year has been one of my favorites. The determination to go after what you want,” Steph wrote in the caption on March 23. He continued, “The grind and work behind the scenes. Stepping into new versions of you with courage that inspires me every day. I love it all.”

Almost immediately, his comment section was filled with mixed reactions from people who love the union and others who believe he’s in a sunken place of denial.

When saluting the warm wishes, one supporter wrote, “Drop the mic. So beautifully said, Stephen.”

A Facebook follower added, “There she is… the main character,” pointing to her toned figures and abs of steel.

Others responded with humor and skepticism, showing how sharply divided the conversation became.

“The only shoot curry missed,” one person joked. A harsher voice added, “She don’t want you like you want her curry,” prompting defenders to fire back, writing, “The amount of haters that want this marriage destroyed is not it. All these haters as she lives rent free in your poverty minds. Laughable!”

Ayesha flaunts her body after four kids in photos shared by her husband, NBA baller Steph Curry. (Photos: @stephcurry/Instagram)

Steph, usually quiet about online chatter, has been speaking up more about his family life. He publicly clapped back at rapper Killer Mike after the Grammy‑winning artist echoed a social‑media video criticizing his wife after a TikToker, Bookie Woodz, posted a clip accusing Ayesha of embarrassing her NBA superstar husband, a post that Killer Mike appeared to endorse.

Curry jumped into the comments, warning Mike to “stay in your lane” and defending his wife against the disparaging remarks.

The backlash also traces back to Ayesha’s widely discussed appearance on the Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk” in 2019, where she openly described feeling insecure at times while married to a global sports figure.

She explained that constant attention directed toward her husband sometimes made her question herself, saying she felt she received “zero male attention” compared with the attention he receives.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that — yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at him], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she told the hosts. “I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’”

That history helps explain why certain photos draw outsized reactions from people who only know her through their phone, laptop, or TV screens.

During last year’s birthday, Ayesha posed on a yacht with friends while stylist Sheraine Robinson captured the images. Just like in 2025, the discourse went back and forth. Admirers applauded her confidence, bright lipstick, and polished look, noting that she appeared relaxed and joyful, while critics labeled the photos attention-seeking.

This type of criticism isn’t new. When she appeared in a magazine feature in 2021 with a bare-body photo chosen by Steph himself, supporters celebrated her willingness to step outside traditional expectations, while critics questioned whether the moment invited unnecessary attention.

Yet Steph and the mother of his four children seem to never let the haters prevail and consistently post family moments, which often paint a calmer picture.

On Oct. 23, Ayesha shared photos from a mother-daughter outing with Riley, who joined her courtside to cheer Steph on as he led the Warriors to a thrilling overtime victory against Denver. The images captured laughter, pride, and the routine joy of supporting a loved one.

Steph and Ayesha have been together since their teenage years, first meeting in a church youth group before building a life that now includes four children. Following the 2009 NBA draft and their 2011 wedding, they’ve grown into one of sports’ most recognizable couples.

They share four kids between the ages of 13 and 2: daughters, Riley and Ryan, and sons Cannon and Caius.