‘Makes Her Husband Look Foolish’: Ayesha Curry’s ‘Embarrassing’ Pet Name for Steph Curry Has Fans Saying Some Things Should Stay Private

Ayesha Curry is back in the headlines after revealing a very bizarre and what should have been kept private nickname for her husband, Steph Curry.

Amid ongoing online chatter about their marriage, the Golden State Warriors’ wife has shared another revealing tidbit about their life behind closed doors. The Sweet July owner’s latest Instagram post, meant to show affection and support, instead left many fans wondering if Mrs. Curry had unintentionally humiliated her husband of 14 years.

Ayesha Curry’s new post ruffles feathers online as she reveals her private nickname for the NBA baller. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

‘She Does It All the Time’: Steph Curry Snaps at Rapper Killer Mike Over Wife Ayesha Curry Constantly Putting NBA Star on Blast In Interviews

On October 23, Curry shared images from a mother-daughter outing with her oldest child, Riley, 13. The two attended a Warriors game to cheer on Steph as he led the team to a 137–131 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Ayesha captioned the carousel of photos, “Took the big girl to go see Choochie get his first win of the season! We love you @stephencurry30. Year 17 howwwwwww?! Beyond proud.”

Some commenters were simply confused, mistaking Curry’s reference to “Year 17” for Riley’s age. “Year 17” actually referred to Steph’s 17th season with the Golden State Warriors. The four-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP continues to serve as the team’s point guard and leader.

Although the pictures showed Curry and Riley enjoying a sweet bonding moment, a few were less kind about the post’s caption.

Many fans zeroed in on Curry’s nickname for Steph, questioning her choice of words. Some asked, “You name your husband coochie?” while others remarked, “It could have stayed private.”

Another shared, “Nah even tagged him, saying we love you nah,” with laughing emojis.

“Stop embarrassing your husband,” pleaded another.

The trolling continued, with one fan’s cutting comment earning nearly 3,000 likes. “Visiting the husband you didn’t want with the kid you didn’t want haha.”

Still, not everyone joined in the criticism. Some followers came to Ayesha’s defense, praising her openness and authenticity.

Though some agreed, suggesting the controversy was overblown. “The way I look at it, I don’t think she meant she didn’t want kids. I think she meant she didn’t expect to have kids or get married. I think she just worded it wrong tbh.”

Another said, “She may love them [but] saying all that publicly makes her husband look foolish. Like his status said “give a woman the world. She will want the solar system.”

The latter part of that comment makes references to a fake tweet circulating online. There has been no proof Steph has ever tweeted, “Give a girl the world. She’ll want the Solar System.”

That same fake quote was shared under several clips from Curry’s August 2025 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she sparked widespread debate after admitting that her marriage to Steph was not part of her original life plan.

“No. So I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married,” Curry said during the interview. “I thought I was going to be a career girl and that’s it.”

Ayesha Curry says Steph Curry doesn’t understand her, she never wanted kids, and that she can’t pursue her career 😮👀 pic.twitter.com/Aywnb4QGhE — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 3, 2025

While her comments could be interpreted as reflecting her younger self’s ambitions before meeting Steph in 2008, many fans saw them as another instance of Curry’s oversharing. Her history of candid interviews has, for some, left a lingering sense of frustration.

Renew backlash also traces back to her comments about wanting “male attention” in comparison to her husband, who has millions of fans around the world screaming his name around the world.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are one of the NBA’s most recognizable power couples. The two first met as teenagers at a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, before reconnecting years later when Steph was in Los Angeles for the ESPY Awards. Their friendship quickly turned romantic, and they tied the knot on July 30, 2011.

The couple has since welcomed three children — daughters Riley (born 2012) and Ryan (born 2015), and son Canon (born 2018) — often giving fans a glimpse into their family life through social media and interviews that highlight their playful chemistry and down-to-earth dynamic.