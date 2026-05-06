‘Wow … It Shows’: Trump Brags About His Fitness Routine, Then Blurts Out One Detail That Has People Saying He Can’t Be Taken Serious

For years, Donald Trump has turned other people’s health into political punchlines.

He mocked Joe Biden for falling on stairs, questioned his stamina at rallies, and even used Biden’s cancer diagnosis as a talking point while bragging about himself as if he were built like a stallion.

The former reality star has also made headlines for insulting reporters’ looks, including calling one journalist “piggy,” while constantly framing himself as the stronger, sharper, and more energetic man in the room.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 1: U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges those in attendance after speaking from the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump used the prime-time address to update the nation on the war in Iran. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)



‘He Fully Believes It’: Donald Trump Blurts Out Bizarre Comment About His Body During Speech, Viewers Wonder If He’s Losing It

Hence why, social media had a field day this week after Trump casually revealed his workout routine and no one believes him.

The comment came on Tuesday, May 5, during a White House ceremony to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test. Trump stood surrounded by professional athletes, administration officials, and schoolchildren inside the Oval Office.

The event was meant to promote athletics and healthy living, but like many Trump appearances lately, the conversation quickly veered into bizarre territory.

“I work out so much,” Trump joked. “Like about one minute a day, max, if I’m lucky.”

The room gave polite laughs. The internet did not, and no one took him seriously.

Trump on his workout routine:



"I work out so much. Like, about one minute a day max" pic.twitter.com/XBHkxL1rHa — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 5, 2026

X users weighed in on his casual but “truthful” remarks. “Wow … he said something truthful for once,” one person wrote.

“The only thing getting a workout out is his big mouth, he never shuts the hell up,” another user posted. Two others said, “It shows.”

“Fats, setting a great example for the kids. Eat fat, think slim,” another critic tweeted.

“One minute workouts and McDonald’s everyday with a diet soda. The perfect diet and exercise regimen for a soon to be 80 year old,” one commenter added.

“He works out his thumbs by typing on Lie Social,” another person joked. “Explains the stamina — man’s been on energy-saving mode his whole life,” another user wrote.

‘Ain’t No Way’: Donald Trump Claims the Same Height and Weight as This Pro Athlete, But the Photos Tell a Completely Different Story

Part of the reason the moment blew up online is that Trump was reviving a fitness program phased out under Barack Obama’s administration.

Obama replaced the old Presidential Fitness Test with a broader wellness initiative focused less on competition and humiliation and more on healthy lifestyles for students. Trump, however, framed bringing the test back as another example of restoring “great American traditions.”

The president’s obsession with being great and the “hottest” seems to align with the tone of the initiative — even as he himself is out of shape and could never do any of the activities gym teachers assign.

The awkward celebration of fitness also hits differently because Trump has spent years branding himself as physically superior to nearly everybody around him.

At the same time, viral clips have repeatedly shown him appearing to be sleeping during public appearances, even while people are talking and the cameras are on. He even seemed to rest his eyes while with the youth during this event.

The kids had a blast with Trump today pic.twitter.com/Zsv7rY0UH9 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 5, 2026

At the same Oval Office ceremony, Trump appeared to doze off while Robert F. Kennedy Jr.— his Secretary of Health and Human Services with no formal medical training — spoke about obesity and childhood fitness.

The event itself was already strange before the workout confession.

During remarks to the children gathered in the Oval Office, Trump suddenly pivoted from sports to international warfare. He told them they might not even be alive right now if he had not “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program.

The backlash reignited concerns about Trump’s mental health. During this year’s Easter Egg Roll, he again started to babble about politics to the youngsters— even blasting his predecessor to kids who were barely born during the last administration.

Adding another layer to the spectacle is White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She has continued defending Trump’s physical condition while online rumors about his health spread almost weekly.

Questions surrounding his swollen ankles, bruised hands, chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, and increasingly sluggish appearances have become regular topics online.

Still, Trump appeared unfazed by the chatter and headlines. “These next few years will be a golden age of athletics,” he declared during the event.

Moments later, according to the Daily Beast, RFK Jr. praised members of the Cabinet as “thoroughbreds” capable of completing a 50-mile hike. Trump then interrupted to jokingly ask why Kennedy had not mentioned him.

Kennedy quickly responded by praising the president’s golf habits. He claimed Trump walks “nine miles a day on a golf course every weekend.”

“When I’m not using a cart,” Trump replied with a smile.