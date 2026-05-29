‘You’ve Gotta Be Kidding!’: Trump Claims He’s Looking Younger and Now Wants to Share the Secret Behind His Transformation

Donald Trump and his family have spent years finding new ways to turn the Trump name into a massive empire.

Now, the Trump family is pushing into the beauty industry again, and critics say the latest move may be the most ironic one yet.

US President Donald Trump tried to control the moment at his golf club but all he ended up doing was drawing attention to something more disturbing in the room. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Trump is taking a page out of 84-year-old Martha Stewart’s playbook by launching a beauty line after 80.

But the irony was hard to miss.

Trump, who appeared to have peeling skin on his hands and at times looked as though he was struggling to stay awake, positioned himself as someone qualified to offer advice on how to avoid aging.

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The Trump Store recently unveiled a special holiday collection packed with MAGA merchandise, candles, jewelry, tote bags. One of the most eyebrow-raising item yet is a $125 “Age Reversal Kit.”

To so many people’s surprise, the nearly 80-year-old man known for his burnt orange skin is now selling anti-aging skin care.

The internet immediately roasted Trump instantly over nonstop speculation

The president has spent months battling chatter about his orange makeup, bruising, and discoloration showing up in close-up photos.

Recent images highlight the blotches on his neck, peeling makeup near his jawline. Critics were more alarmed at the “gaping holes” or marks on his hands during White House appearances.

The launch also adds to Trump’s growing merchandise empire. According to the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, the Trump Store has released at least 622 new products since his return to office.

Trump’s age reversal kit was released in a Mother’s Day collection this month.

It also features $110 sweaters, $92 tote bags, $180 pickleball paddles, candles, and mugs branded with “MAGA Moms.”

The rollout comes as the administration faces criticism over federal program cuts, proposed changes to social safety net programs, and tariffs that economists say could disproportionately affect lower-income households.

But the “Age Reversal Kit” became the punchline.

“You’ve gotta bee kidding!” said one person in response to a review of Trump’s collection. Another asked, “Is this real?”

Others focused on the product itself, expression doubt about the potential results.

One person joked, “I’m afraid those skincare products would give me Mar-a-Lago face.” Someone else added, “The cheeto in chief has no business selling skincare.”

Several commenters also took issue with the brand’s pricing.

“The prices are insane and I love that for the bozos buying this,” another commenter wrote.

One viral tweet summed up the mood online: “Instead of buying Dell, I bought the Trump age reversal kit. I feel younger, but poorer.”

😳 instead of buying Dell, I bought the "age reversal kit" off the Trump Store website.



I feel younger, but poorer. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/PELxJNArzY — Fracking Dividends (@itsallfour) May 27, 2026

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The younger-looking claim comes just days after Trump found himself defending his own appearance.

Despite ongoing chatter about his age and appearance, Trump has a sizing match with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the other side of the world.

Earlier this month, the president shared a photo of himself standing beside Xi during their summit in Beijing.

“President Xi and President Trump are AMAZING!” Trump wrote. A banner beneath the image pushed things even further, declaring, “President Trump gets YOUNGER.”

The claim might have sounded more convincing had Trump not forgt one thing. Xi is nearly a decade younger than him.

The beauty hustle, however, is not new for the Trump family.

Financial disclosures and watchdog reports estimate Trump’s wealth has exploded since returning to office in 2025. Forbes estimates Trump’s net worth now exceeds $6 billion. Some projections show it has grown by $3 billion to $4 billion during his second term.

Trump has returned to the White House while continuing to profit from branded products, licensing deals, merchandise, and crypto ventures.

Watchdog groups estimate Trump family entities have already generated billions through those efforts, including Trump-branded watches, Bibles, guitars, and now anti-aging cream.