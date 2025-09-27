‘He Fully Believes It’: Donald Trump Blurts Out Bizarre Comment About His Body During Speech, Viewers Wonder If He’s Losing It

When Donald Trump joked about revealing the “beautiful, beautiful person” underneath his shirt, he probably didn’t expect the internet to collectively burst into laughter.

The viral moment served up a masterclass in funny, with social media in stitches over a resurfaced video that sparked endless comparisons, questions, and memes about what the president’s idea of fitness really looks like, leaving viewers both amused and bewildered.

Trump’s resurfaced “beautiful body” brag has social media laughing and comparing him to actually fit presidents. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The clip, taken from Trump’s speech at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference in Washington, D.C., on June 22, 2024, gained new life months after the original speech captured the then-presidential candidate making an unexpected detour into martyr allegory mixed with physical self-praise.

‘Ain’t No Way’: Donald Trump’s Claims the Same Height and Weight as This Pro Athlete, But the Photos Tell a Completely Different Story

“If I took this shirt off, you would see a beautiful, beautiful person. But you would see wounds all over. I’ve taken a lot of wounds, I can tell you. More than I suspect any president ever,” Trump declared in the footage, framing his legal and political battles as sacrificial injuries endured for his supporters.

One person on X took him literally and posted a still shot from the infamous footage of John F. Kennedy’s final moments in 1963, noting that other presidents have actually lost their lives while in office.

“I’ve taken a lot of wounds, I can tell you. More than I suspect any president ever.” pic.twitter.com/QkPpmo4xBd — Shatterface (@Shatterface) September 25, 2025

Other commenters ignored Trump’s metaphors and instead focused on his physique, mocking his claim of a “beautiful body” and his physical vigor—a jab even Gavin Newsom couldn’t resist.

“When the top of your slacks meets the bottom of your short sleeves. You’ve reached peak alpha male status,” one person wrote on a meme.

Social media users called him everything from a “Pot bellied pig” to a liar and some had no interest in seeing what Trump looks like without a shirt.

“It’s as if he’s constructed a self-image so detached from reality that he fully believes it, blind to the fact that it bears little resemblance to who he truly is,” said one person.

Another wrote, “We’ll take your word for it, Mr. President. Please don’t take your shirt off. Some of us haven’t eaten yet.” In disgust, one individual added, “He’s so beautiful that it makes me puke.”

“Sure, real beautiful I bet. Go ahead, do it. Let’s see, Trump!” one person tweeted, posting pictures of President Barack Obama, who appeared lean and fit, especially for a modern U.S. president.

Obama has always had a disciplined approach to health and fitness. According to ABC News, known for his basketball skills and rigorous workout routine that included cardio sessions and weight training, the first Black president maintained his athletic physique with a disciplined approach to health and fitness throughout his presidency, with daily gym visits.

Another fit president was Theodore Roosevelt, who is considered by some chroniclers as the most athletic commander in chief in American history, earning his reputation through boxing, hiking, hunting, and promoting what he called the “strenuous life,” the Navy reports.

Roosevelt installed exercise equipment in the White House and sparred with professional prizefighters, including the legendary John L. Sullivan. His influence extended beyond personal wellness, helping establish the forerunner of today’s military Physical Readiness Training program.

Unfortunately for Trump, with all his physical challenges, presidential history places him among the least physically fit occupants of the Oval Office.

Medical records from Trump’s first term listed him at 75 inches tall and 239 pounds. The now 79-year-old underwent his annual physical last April, during which his physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, reported a weight of 224 pounds, though fans beg to differ, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

William Howard Taft, weighing over 300 pounds at times, famously struggled with obesity-related health issues, including acid stomach, shortness of breath, and sleep problems.

The internet’s reaction to Trump’s resurfaced shirt-removal boast ultimately reveals more than just social media’s capacity for humor about presidential appearances.

It highlights how physical image and public perception intersect in American politics, and how viral moments can expose the sometimes-comical gap between self-confidence and reality when the cameras capture every detail.