‘Ain’t No Way’: Donald Trump’s Claims the Same Height and Weight as This Pro Athlete, But the Photos Tell a Completely Different Story

Critics of President Donald Trump believe someone is not telling the truth in regards to constant speculation about his height and weight over the years.

The now 79-year-old was given an annual physical exam last April by his doctor, Captain Sean Barbabella, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, revealing he was 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighed 224 pounds.

Donald Trump’s physique gets compared to pro athletes amid criticism of doctor reports. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Many online seem to be in further disbelief after seeing comparison posts on X and Facebook featuring side by side images of Trump and pro athletes, who had muscular builds from strength training. One athlete was Pittsburgh Steelers player DK Metcalf, who is 6 feet 4 and 229 pounds.

“Add 100 Don-old is 324 lbs and counting,” said one person on X, while another said, “Trump looks at least 250 given his height. It’s vanity.”

A third person even mentioned a former Seattle Seahawks player, writing, “Kam Chancellor 6’3′ and 230 pounds, more than Trump claims. Really, they are the same size.”

Kam Chancellor 6'3' and 230 pounds, more than Trump claims. Really, they are the same size. pic.twitter.com/MSn2SWVyv2 — marcus simmons (@mgstupelo) April 13, 2025

There were also other photo comparisons of Trump next to former presidents Joe Biden (6 feet), Barack Obama (6 feet 2), late boxer Muhammad Ali (6 feet 3) and others who stand at over 6 feet tall. But that meant nothing to people committed to not believing anything that comes from his team.

“Man tbh it’s on them if they believe his lies. Ain’t no way,” added one individual stated. Another said, “Trump looks like he is pushing close to 350.”

There was also photo comparison of Trump to another NFL star who plays for the Buffalo Bills. “Donald Trump claims he is 6’3’’ and 224 pounds, which puts him at the same height and about the same weight as Keon Coleman.”

Social media users had the same conversation after a photo of Trump between his sons, Eric Trump, listed as 6 feet 5, and Donald Trump Jr. (6 feet 1), at his Turnberry golf course resort in Scotland last month.

To make up for his height, another person joked, “Trump wears lifts.”

I can only show proof of height. And this is Trump’s normal height because he doesn’t have his 3 inch lifts in his golf shoes. pic.twitter.com/c23eqwkovs — WeirdIsBetter🇺🇸🇨🇦🌊 (@WeirdIsBetter) August 9, 2025

In another image of the former “Apprentice” show host speaking with Ron DeSantis, who reputedly stands 5 feet 11, has sparked confusion as they appear to be the same height.

“So is DeSantis wearing roughly 4-5″ lifts, or is Donald Trump lying about his height?” said another jokester.

Slamming the medical report, one person said, “Lmao! That whole medical exam was lies!”

He's 5'11" according to himself.



Donald Trump claims he's 6'3"



So is Desantis wearing roughly 4-5" lifts, or is Donald Trump lying about his height? pic.twitter.com/bwXzmx1zvN — Denton Melvin (@dmelvin3737) August 13, 2025

Medical results reported during Trump’s first term as president stated he stood 75 inches tall and 239 pounds. The documents pertaining said information were released from the same facility with his consent.

Yet the results of his health status before his first presidential campaign appear vague on the details presented by Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, a gastroenterologist from Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

“If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” Bornstein stated in 2015.