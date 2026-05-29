‘Holy Cow’: Trump’s Reflecting Pool Disaster Just Got Worse — What Cameras Caught Workers Secretly Doing to Beat the Deadline Is Beyond Belief

President Donald Trump has spent weeks boasting about his controversial makeover of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

He describes it as one of the crown jewels of America’s 250th birthday celebration and promising a dramatic transformation ahead of July 4 festivities in Washington, D.C.

But newly circulated photos from the construction site have many critics questioning whether crews are rushing to finish before the deadline arrives.

Trump’s reflecting pool is looking more like one messy rush job after a viral new photo. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)



Trump first announced the renovation in April after claiming a friend visiting from Germany complained that the Reflecting Pool looked dirty and neglected.

He initially floated the idea of coloring the basin turquoise, saying he wanted water that looked like the Bahamas, according to the New York Times.

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That plan later shifted after a contractor suggested a darker navy shade that Trump quickly rebranded as “American flag blue.”

The latest criticism erupted as workers in May 28 photos manually pouring and spreading blue coating from a container across sections of the drained basin.

Two other men were seen spreading the blue paint.

Other images and video footage taken that day show workers in blue jumpsuits spraying blue paint on the ground.

To many observers, the photos looked less like a carefully planned restoration and more like a project scrambling toward the finish line.

Social media users did not hold back after seeing viral footage of what say call wasting money.

“Paint is expensive when 98% of the budget went into someone’s pocket,” one person wrote. Another commenter snapped, “Now they are going one bucket at a time?” A third predicted future problems: “This paint will peel and be flakes in the water until it has its yearly clean.”

Workers in the reflecting pool tonight: pic.twitter.com/KGVATmi33C — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) May 28, 2026

Others focused on the appearance of the work itself.

“Hahahaha so embarrassing,” one user wrote. “That kind of paint if it’s what they should be using they should have respirators on,” added another.

One particularly harsh critic wrote, “The formerly beautiful reflecting pool has now become the Ty-D-Bowl toilet blue pool. It was fine until Trump drove his motorcade over it and cracked the granite, then gave his friend the contract to paint it, and then pocketed a large chunk of the money. Everything he touches turns to and becomes a grift for himself and white trash tacky.”

The backlash intensified after critics revisited images Trump used to sell the makeover. Earlier this spring, Trump promoted glossy renderings of a deep-blue Reflecting Pool that critics said looked more like a resort attraction than the actual renovation. Side-by-side comparisons quickly spread online, fueling skepticism about the project and several claims Trump made about it.

During one appearance, he incorrectly suggested the Reflecting Pool was longer than the world’s tallest building if laid on its side — critics quickly pointed out that Dubai’s Burj Khalifa stands taller than the pool is long.

Trump has also repeatedly referred to the landmark as a “reflecting lake,” creating another viral moment.

“It’s taller than the tallest building in the world,” he alleged. “If you sat the building down, the tallest building in the world would not reach the end of it. It’s a very big thing. It hasn’t worked properly since it was built in 1922.”

Trump also claimed Obama’s and Biden’s administrations spent between $100 million and $200 million trying to repair the pool and failed. Records tell a different story.

Obama’s administration oversaw a major reconstruction that cost roughly $35 million and reopened the pool in 2012.

The Biden administration considered additional repairs after receiving estimates exceeding $100 million but never launched a major effort. Critics argue Trump inflated the numbers to make his own renovation appear more efficient.

Trump argued that Obama neglected the landmark while he improved it with side-by-side photos of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

But the post backfired quickly when viewers noticed identical clouds, ducks, and other background details in both images, leading many to accuse him of using a manipulated photo.

For opponents, the Reflecting Pool makeover fits a larger pattern. He likes to rush things. They point to Trump’s gold-heavy White House redesigns and the recently unveiled 22-foot gold-leaf statue at Trump National Doral in Florida.

The project drew controversy after sculptor Alan Cottrill said investors pushed for changes to make Trump appear slimmer and younger. Critics now compare the troubled rollout, marked by disputes and revisions, to the Reflecting Pool project, arguing both prioritized image over planning.

Supporters see the pool renovation as a fast, practical solution that will have the landmark ready for the 250th birthday celebration. Critics see something very different.

With July 4 approaching and workers still under pressure to finish, the viral photos tell a story that differs sharply from Trump’s glowing promises — leaving many Americans wondering whether crews are simply racing to paint their way to the deadline, and whether the final result will live up to the hype.

The makeover soon became one of his favorite talking points — and a vehicle for attacking predecessors.