‘You Can’t Make This Up’: Trump Powers Down In Front of Kids as RFK Jr. Rambles On — Then Linda McMahon Checks on Him as Cameras Keep Rolling

Donald Trump has made many questionable decisions since entering his second wayward presidency, and one of them is his choice to appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Despite Robert F. Kennedy Jr. having an environmental law background and absolutely no experience in health, he’s still been given too much space to speak with authority in rooms where that gap should matter.

That disconnect only gets sharper when you factor in a self-destructive habit that allegedly had him sniffing off of toilet seats, yet somehow hasn’t slowed his access or influence.

Meanwhile, Trump often looks more interested in letting the moment drift by than shutting it down, sitting through Kennedy’s remarks with the kind of detached energy critics say borders on checked out.

Donald Trump slips in a quick nap during Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s glowing speech about health, as Linda McMahon looks on concerned. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

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Trump announced on Tuesday that he was reviving an annual physical fitness test for students created in the 1950s for public schools. The Presidential Physical Fitness Award was phased out under Barack Obama in favor of a long-term health program that toned down competition. The idea leaned toward wellness over rivalry—ironic, considering how often Trump often mentions Obama’s ability to walk down steps.

Years later, Trump stood in the Oval Office and said, “We’re bringing it back,” like the rivalry never left the room.

During a recent briefing, several children, athletes, and members of the Trump Administration were present, including Kennedy, gathered around the 79-year-old former reality TV star as he sat at his desk.

However, while Kennedy was speaking and standing directly behind the president and holding his chair, Trump had other things on his mind: counting sheep.

Trump caught some shut-eye again and seemed to have no qualms about doing so in front of his guests as Kennedy slammed both Obama and former President Joe Biden in his speech for phasing out the test. He then praised its return under Trump, and the president fell asleep multiple times as he spoke.

“Seventy percent of adults are obese or overweight and 77 percent of our children cannot qualify for military service. And that should be an eye-opener for all of us,” RFK Jr. said as Trump briefly woke before he nodded off again to la-la-land.

However, Trump, who is well-known for his hubris, popped awake quickly at the sound of his name.

“And I’m so grateful to President Trump for his leadership and his vision of reinstituting the physical fitness test,” he said as the commander in chief came back to the party. “And challenging Americans to compete with each other in a friendly, congenial way and to get help each other get in shape so that we can prepare for a great future that this administration is going to provide for this country.”

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The irony of Kennedy talking about health as the president slipped into a deep slumber had the internet dragging Trump.

A clip of the ceremony was shared on Threads with a caption that pointed out that the president was “struggling to stay awake as RFK Jr drones on and on.”

Users reacted to the video with jokes about Trump’s repeated digs at Biden’s age (who is three years older than him) when he was in office.

“So he just falls asleep on camera literally every day now and still calls Biden sleepy Joe every night on his bulls—t bubble social network? Lol unreal,” one comment ready.

Another remarked on Trump’s seemingly daily naps, which are often caught on camera, and his late-night trolling on Truth Social.

“I mean, it IS almost 11 in the morning. Baby needs his nappy,” they pointed out while another said, “Looks like they propped gramps up in the chair in the hopes that he’d at least stay upright.”

One user made light of the MAGA set’s obsession with woke folks and shared a picture of Trump asleep with the text, “You voted for a non-woke president, you got one!”

RFK Jr. never stopped to check on Trump as he continued drifting in and out. But U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who was dressed in white, did as she stepped aside twice to look at him.

“Omg! As McMahon and the other man sees he’s dozing off. Ignoring it. Look away, lol eye opener ? For sure,” said one person while another added, “Even Linda McMahon is thinking ‘You can’t make this stuff up.'”

He’s not getting enough praise?

The post prompted one user to capture the entire moment, writing, “RFK Jr. talking about eye-openers while Donald naps is something out of a sitcom.”

Trump said that he brought back the annual test “to defend America’s cherished athletic traditions” and to pass the country’s values of competitiveness and excellence to the next generation.