‘What The….?’: Trump Gathered Children in the Oval Office for a Fitness Award — Then Told Them They’d All Be Wiped Out Right Now If It Weren’t for Him

President Donald Trump used a White House ceremony restoring the Presidential Fitness Test Award Monday to deliver a jarring detour — telling the children gathered in the Oval Office that they might not be alive today if he hadn’t “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump signed the proclamation surrounded by young athletes, but quickly steered his remarks away from physical fitness and toward the Iran war, insisting the strike was nothing short of an existential intervention.

President Donald Trump is joined by (L-R) retired professional golfer Gary Player, MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard, professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he speaks during a proclamation signing in the Oval Office of the White House on May 05, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“We would have had an Iran with a nuclear weapon, and maybe we wouldn’t all be here right now,” Trump told the room. “I can tell you the Middle East would have been gone, Israel would have been gone, and they would have trained their sights on Europe first and then us — because they’re sick people. These are sick people.”

Trump painted a sweeping picture of total military dominance over Iran, claiming its naval forces had been completely wiped out.

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“They’re reduced to little boats with a machine gun on the front of them, because they had a navy of 159 ships,” he said. “Every single ship they had is resting underwater right at the bottom of the sea. They have no navy. It’s totally wiped out. Same thing with their air force.”

After the extended war detour, Trump pivoted back to the children in the room, drawing a connection between athletic ability and mental sharpness.

“Once you hit a ball well, or you run well — the mind is so important,” he said. “You can’t have somebody with a great mind and zero athletic talent.”

Trump’s remarks drew sharp rebuke from viewers with one YouTube viewer saying, “WTF” and another adding, “The parents need to be charged with abuse for sending them to a r*pist. And possibly the anti-Christ.”

Trump then turned the mic over to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who grounded the ceremony in its intended history, recounting how his uncle President John F. Kennedy launched the original fitness initiative after growing alarmed by data showing American children were falling behind their European counterparts.

“It was an enduring rite of passage for several generations,” RFK Jr. said. “A benchmark for measuring national physical fitness.”