‘We’ve Been Waiting for This!’: Trump’s Ugliest Midnight Attack Yet Backfired So Spectacularly That His Own Wife’s Legacy Was Flipped to Humiliate Him In Front of Everyone

President Donald Trump continues to treat late-night social media posts like a pressure valve — whenever criticism builds or events slip out of his control, he floods the zone with insults and spectacle, while blurring the line between political messaging and personal grievances.

Those old habits resurfaced again on Friday night, when a string of bizarre, mostly AI-generated images gave way to attacks delivered in the same antagonistic language Trump has used for years to frame his opponents as both inferior and dangerous.

Trump’s joke about not reaching 63 years of marriage with Melania sparked backlash, reviving scrutiny of his bad taste, past divorces and current controversies. (Photo credit: Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images)

Just days after urging the country to tone down its rhetoric following a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump went back to escalating tensions himself — prompting a sharp response that flipped the script on the president and underscored the contradiction between Trump’s recent call for unity and his ongoing political attacks.

Buried amid the uploads to Truth Social that included surreal images of the president inserted into national landmarks and pop culture scenes, Trump turned his wrath on House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

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“Low IQ Democrat Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, is nothing but a THUG, and he is a danger to our Country! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote accompanied by a photo of Jeffries holding a baseball bat.

Trump has repeatedly used “low IQ” to insult people of color, and he has pushed back against accusations that such phrasing carries racial undertones. He insists he has been “falsely” labeled a racist, even calling himself “the least racist president in history.”

Still, the choice of words — paired with “thug” — quickly drew backlash online, where critics argued the attack crossed a line, especially given the broader context.

Some users saw Trump’s language as part of a pattern.

“‘Low IQ’ is his dog whistle racist slur,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Once again, Trump only calls black people ‘low IQ.’ He knows you know he wants to call them the N word.”

Others pushed back on that interpretation or defended Trump’s approach as standard political tactics. “No, we believe in merit. Jeffries has called for violence along with many Democrats. It’s not racist to criticize a black person if they’re an idiot.”

The split reaction reflected a broader divide that has defined Trump’s political style. Supporters often frame his language as blunt honesty or necessary pushback, while critics argue it fuels division and undercuts his own calls for unity.

Days earlier, after a would-be assassin tried to storm the Washington Hilton Ballroom, Trump urged both parties to “recommit with their hearts in resolving our differences peacefully.”

This was literally 2 weeks ago



Go fuck yourself pic.twitter.com/7zJMf7fYtT — Greg 🚭🚯 (@gregalmonte_) April 26, 2026

The contrast between that message and his late-night post did not go unnoticed.

Jeffries clapped back the next day, posting a screenshot of Trump’s attack and asking: “Do you need a hug? Be Best,” turning the president’s messaging back on him while invoking first lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” anti-bullying initiative.

Several commentors had a field day with Jeffries response that was a mix of class and an insult that cut through Trump’s best effort. “We’ve been waiting for this part of you! Respect, wrote one user on Threads, while others mocked, “Not « be best » from the THIRD LADY lmao.”

Jeffries has been outspoken in criticizing Trump and the conservative Supreme Court majority, recently calling a ruling that crippled the Voting Rights Act an “illegitimate” move that could harm communities of color.

Trump seized on those comments, telling reporters, “These people have gone crazy. I heard Hakeem, a low IQ person, he’s a very low IQ, screaming today that the Supreme Court is illegitimate. I mean, that’s a dangerous statement,” Trump said.

That exchange set the stage for Friday night’s escalation.

Meanwhile, the other elements of Trump’s posting spree added to the sense of spectacle.

He shared manipulated images of himself at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, which is currently slated for renovation under his plan to apply a commercial-grade liner.

Preservation experts have criticized the proposal, with one warning the historic site “shouldn’t resemble a swimming pool.”

Trump, however, framed the changes as a clear improvement, posting before-and-after imagery and declaring, “This is what our Country was before, and after, ‘TRUMP!’”

Trump’s other posts were quickly overshadowed by the attack on Jeffries and the backlash that followed.

By Saturday afternoon, Trump had not added further comments on the exchange. But with the midterm elections approaching, his penchant for hostile rhetoric seems likely to continue.

Democrats argue Trump’s bellicose language inflames tensions at a time when leaders should be dialing things down due to recent incidents of violence targeting public figures. Republicans counter that Democrats have used equally harsh language and should expect direct responses.