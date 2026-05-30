‘Not Even Straight’: White House Caught Hiding Trump’s Face in Mystery Photo — and Everyone Thinks They Know Why

Donald Trump has the internet talking again after a newly shared photo sparked fresh speculation online.

The 79-year-old president has faced questions before over viral moments during public appearances, though Trump has repeatedly pushed back on the evidence and insisted people were misreading what they saw.

A photograph of Trump was shared by the White House on several official social media accounts on May 27 for seemingly no reason, and the move has folks wondering about the motive.

The black-and-white image features a shot from behind of the twice-impeached president seated in a chair at a roundtable meeting.

The back of his leather chair is marked by two metal plaques each etched with Trump’s signature social media rant-style of all-capital letters, “THE PRESIDENT.” Each plaque also has the dates of his inaugurations etched under his name, January 20, 2017, when he became the 45th POTUS, and January 20, 2025, when he became the 47th.

TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump waves from his official vehicle known as “The Beast” as he departs from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang to attend the ASEAN summit on October 26, 2025. US President Donald Trump arrived in Malaysia on October 26 on the first leg of an Asian tour that will include high-stakes trade talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. (Photo by Hasnoor Hussain / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HASNOOR HUSSAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The post is captioned, “45/47.”

Now, a new image of has viewers zooming in and asking the same question all over again.

No explanation was given for the post, and online speculation quickly spread as users noted the possibility that Trump was asleep when the photograph was taken.

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“Is he sleeping? That’s why the picture is taken from behind?”

“It’s OK to show Trump sleeping,” added another with more photographic evidence, while one user asked, “Did you post this picture from the back because 47 was sleeping again?

It's OK to show Trump sleeping pic.twitter.com/Nh5Npa8iub — JeSuisCH🏒BleuBlancRouge (@HabsHappy) May 27, 2026

One fan replied, “You’re taking the pics from the back so we can’t see he’s asleep.”

Another user replied with an updated picture that added some “Zzzzzz” in a cartoon bubble by Trump’s head.

Still, others focused on a completely different detail after zooming in on the metal plates attached to the chair.

Several viewers pointed out what they believed were uneven lines, crooked spacing, and sloppy craftsmanship.

“Lmao, they’re not even level,” one person wrote. Another added, “No my OCD kicked in. The hammered nails are uneven in size and not straight.” A third chimed in, “Ummm… your ‘dash’ is crooked!”

The commander in chief also struggled to stay awake on Memorial Day at the ceremony to honor fallen soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a speech,

But while Hegseth delivered remarks honoring America’s fallen service members, Trump was seen closing his eyes multiple times. He also fell asleep at multiple roundtable meetings and international events over the past year, and when asked about his public naps, he had an explanation.

“I’ll just close — It’s very relaxing to me,” he claimed of his shut-eye routine. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink.”

Trump often stays up insulting and threatening his critics on Truth Social, and he routinely fires off dozens of posts in an hour when in a frenzy, so it’s no wonder the petulant president needs a daytime nap.