‘Did She Refer to Him as Husband?’: Megyn Kelly Unloads on Trump, Then Slips and Drops a Line That Sounds Like a Direct Swipe at Melania

The conservative media world is eating itself alive, and this time the receipts are coming from one of Trump’s own.

After months of dominating airwaves with a single storyline — that Donald Trump is for the people, guided by faith and conviction — the tone has cracked, and the microphones are picking up something different now.

Now one of his former allies is stepping forward with a critique that feels less like political strategy and more like personal exasperation. The latest flare-up didn’t come from the left or a late-night punchline — it came from someone who once had his back loud and public, and who now seems ready to question not just his leadership, but what goes on at home.

Megyn Kelly’s remarks — including her jab about Trump as a husband — fueled speculation that even longtime allies are starting to distance themselves. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)



The turning point came during a recent episode of her podcast, where Megyn Kelly sat down with Russell Brand and spoke candidly about what she described as the president’s “demons.”

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In the conversation, she delivered a blunt assessment that quickly traveled across social media and cable news.

Megyn Kelly on Trump:



“He's not a moral man. He's obviously not the greatest husband in the world. And he's extremely petty and thin-skinned…There’s no loyalty in return from Trump. Ever.” pic.twitter.com/zfYBsvxSPQ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 23, 2026

“He’s not a moral man, he’s obviously not the greatest husband in the world, and he’s extremely petty and thin-skinned,” she said, repeating the last phrase for emphasis.

Kelly explained that her frustration grew from what she sees as a pattern of pushing away longtime supporters who raise concerns. She argued that disagreement has increasingly been treated as betrayal rather than debate.

“There’s no loyalty in return ever from Trump. Ever,” she said, describing a climate where allies who question decisions are quickly labeled enemies.

She added that recent actions, including the decision to move forward with a military campaign overseas, have deepened divisions among his base and left many wondering whether the original promises still apply.

She closed the discussion with a note that sounded both critical and conflicted, acknowledging that she still sees positive qualities but believes troubling traits are becoming harder to overlook.

“There’s still, in my view, a lot to like about Trump,” she said, before adding, “It’s just some of those darker demons are much more in the front view right now.” That mix of loyalty and disappointment helped explain why the conversation felt less like an attack and more like a public reckoning.

Online, reactions poured in almost instantly, and many focused less on policy and more on the wording that sparked the headline.

One user wrote, “She’s right. Trump’s a fkn loser,” while another added, “Megyn just figured this out? Mighty slow on the uptake.”

A fourth voice leaned into sarcasm, writing, “Also, I just discovered that water is wet. Watch my podcast for more groundbreaking discoveries.”

But the most talked-about responses zeroed in on a single phrase that sounded oddly personal.

“Why did she refer to him as husband here? Is she trying to elope with him or something?” one person asked.

Another echoed the confusion, writing, “I’m sorry, did she think he was a good husband before? Not thin skinned before? She’s full of s—t.”

waytoofunny — Padmanabon Ravakondran (@PaulTulow) April 23, 2026

On Y! Entertainment, one person wrote, “Trump may not be the greatest person but Melania is getting something out of it or she would not be around.”

That moment — brief but unmistakable — fueled speculation that her criticism carried an unintended swipe at his marriage.

The tension between the two has a long history.

Their relationship has moved from friendly television appearances to public clashes, then back to cooperation during recent election cycles.

In 2015, he criticized her during an interview with Don Lemon that many listeners interpreted as personal and disrespectful.

The then-presidential candidate quipped, “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

Many heard those words as excessive and derogatory, believing he was referencing her menstrual cycle. But Trump would go on to say that his words were misunderstood and refused to apologize, according to The Guardian.

Despite periodic truces, their disagreements have resurfaced whenever political pressure intensifies.

Months ago, Trump’s response to critics questioning the military operation overseas drew pushback from both Kelly and other conservative voices, like Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene. He responded by insisting that his MAGA movement remains loyal and her dissent, along with the others, simply can’t weaken his support, signaling confidence that his base will stay intact.

It may not shake his core supporters, but it could move those on the margins who are quietly reassessing. Conservative voices have long shaped voter confidence, and Kelly’s shift, particularly as one of the GOP’s most recognizable faces, could be raising fresh questions about loyalty and political survival.