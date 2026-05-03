‘Buffoon’: Trump Completely Loses It After Vandalism — Posts Midnight Pool Photo Shirtless, with His Inner Circle and a Mystery Woman in a Bikini

Americans aren’t shocked anymore by the antics of Donald Trump. They’re tired.

What used to feel like headline-grabbing chaos now reads like a rerun — another late-night post, another exaggerated claim, another over-the-top image. Critics say the routine is looking less like a strategy and more like a delusion. The public’s patience is running out.

Cameras captured Trump appearing to nod off during a serious security briefing, while laughter from nearby officials fueled criticism and intense online reaction. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Late on the evening of Friday, May 1, the president posted a string of AI-generated images showing himself and Cabinet members lounging inside the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool. The site is typically associated with history, reflection, and presidential legacy — not inflatable pool chairs and digital fantasy.

In the now-viral image, Trump appears decades younger and noticeably slimmer, grinning from a gold float like he’s at a resort, not posing inside one of the country’s most recognized landmarks.

The president has turned a national monument into a meme. Social media isn’t still laughing as he intended.

Floating beside him were Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, all depicted shirtless and smiling. Joining the four married men was a mystery woman lounging with them as the Washington Monument towered in the background. The surreal scene quickly made the rounds online, with many viewers questioning why the president continues to rely on artificial intelligence imagery to communicate with the public.

‘Look at the King’: Unaware of the Cameras, Trump Tries to Woo a Visibly Horrified Melania With a Dead Bug to Impress King Charles III It Backfired

‘Omg Look at the Queen’: Trump Has Royals Fuming After Breaking Protocol, Cameras Catch Queen Camilla’s Icy Look and King Charles Freezes

The image was part of a late-night posting spree in which Trump shared more than ten posts in less than an hour, including digital mockups of the reflecting pool filled with bright blue water and another image placing his face onto Mount Rushmore.

The rapid-fire upload turned what was supposed to be a renovation announcement into a viral moment that critics say made the presidency look more like a social media account chasing attention than a governing office.

On Reddit, users wasted no time turning the bizarre scene into scrutiny of why he is the way he is.

“Weird he doesn’t post pics with his wife or family,” one commenter wrote.

Another added simply, “Sundowning.”

Over on Yahoo! News, readers sounded equally stunned — and more than a little embarrassed by what they were seeing from the nation’s highest office.

“When will his puberty stage end?” one reader asked.

“It’s sad that the once highly respected position of president has been reduced to nothing more than that of a buffoon!!!” another wrote.

“Trump has a warped sense of reality. No wonder he thinks he’s won the war with Iran and gas prices are dropping,” a third commenter noted.

“It’s illegal for anyone to swim in the Mall’s Reflecting pool. This is so distasteful,” another added.

The flood of criticism highlights a growing frustration with Trump’s repeated use of artificial intelligence visuals to shape political messaging.

That pattern was on full display just days earlier when Trump shared another set of images comparing the reflecting pool under former President Barack Obama with his own planned renovation.

One image labeled “Hussein Obama” showed murky, algae-filled water, while another labeled “Trump” displayed bright blue water with the caption “Coming Soon.” The side-by-side comparison was widely interpreted as an attempt to blame Obama for the pool’s condition while positioning Trump as the leader who would restore it.

But the online theatrics collided with a real-world incident that added tension to the moment.

The Washington Examiner reported that vandals spray-painted the phrase “86 47” near the reflecting pool just hours before Trump’s late-night posting spree. The message — commonly interpreted as meaning remove the 47th president from office — was quickly covered with a tarp as investigators began searching for suspects. Police described the vandalism as unacceptable and confirmed that an active investigation is underway following the incident.

According to the Washington Examiner, the graffiti painted on the Reflecting Pool this morning said "86 47". https://t.co/uGUGrTsO8D https://t.co/0gcG8LBjSQ — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) May 1, 2026

The stunt came days after the Department of Justice indicting former FBI Director James Comey for posting a similar message spelled out with seashells last summer, with prosecutors claiming Comey was threatening Trump’s life. On one hand, officials were dealing with a security concern at a historic landmark. On the other, the president was posting cartoonish AI images that turned the same location into a digital playground.

For critics, the bigger issue isn’t just one post — it’s the pattern. Each new AI stunt, whether placing himself in a fighter plane where he is seen disrespecting protesters as he flew over them or floating inside a memorial pool, reinforces the perception that the presidency is being treated more like a social media brand than a serious office.

And in the court of public opinion, that perception may be the hardest thing to clean up.