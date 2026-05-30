‘What a Gift’: Maria Shriver, Kennedys Celebrate After Judge Removes Trump’s Name from Kennedy Center on JFK’s Birthday — Then Newsom Adds Final Blow

President Trump had been trying to reshape the Kennedy Center. A federal judge put those plans on hold.

Some online joked that President John F. Kennedy, Jackie Kennedy, and even Marilyn Monroe must be laughing in heaven.

Especially after the ruling landed on what would have been JFK’s 109th birthday.

A federal judge ordered Trump’s name removed from the Kennedy Center and blocked its planned two-year closure. (Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty Images; Heather Diehl / Getty Images )

On May 29, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper delivered a major blow to the president. He ordered Trump’s name removed from the Kennedy Center.

He also blocked a controversial plan to shut the famed arts institution down for two years.

The ruling marked the latest twist in a battle that has consumed the center for more than a year, according to Courthouse News.

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Cooper found that the Kennedy Center’s board overstepped its authority when it voted to rename the institution the “Trump Kennedy Center.”

The judge ordered Trump’s name removed from the building, its website, and related materials by June 12.

“The Court has concluded that the Board overstepped its statutory bounds by unilaterally renaming the Kennedy Center after President Trump,” Cooper wrote in his 94-page opinion.

The judge noted that Congress officially designated the institution as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in 1964. According to Cooper, only Congress has the authority to change that name.

The decision is a significant setback for Trump, who has spent much of the past year transforming the center after returning to office.

The drama began in February 2025 when Trump removed several board members and installed allies of his choosing.

The newly reshaped board later elected Trump as chairman. Former Attorney General Pam Bondi and other administration loyalists joined the board as the leadership.

Members of the Kennedy family emerged as some of the loudest critics of Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center.

Jack Schlossberg, President Kennedy’s grandson, repeatedly condemned the effort. He accused Trump of politicizing a memorial dedicated to JFK.

Maria Shriver, Joe Kennedy III, and other relatives also objected to the renaming proposal. They argued that the center’s identity and purpose were established by Congress and should not be altered by political appointees.

The controversy only grew.

By late 2025, Trump announced plans to personally host the Kennedy Center Honors. The move generated headlines and artist boycotts. The backlash spilled onto social media and into the entertainment industry.

The following year brought even bigger changes.

In February 2026, Trump backed a proposal to launch a massive $257 million renovation effort. A month later, the board approved a two-year closure beginning in July. Trump argued the building needed extensive repairs and modernization.

Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio challenged the moves in court.

Beatty argued that trustees had no authority to rename a congressionally designated memorial honoring President Kennedy. Her lawsuit also challenged the planned closure.

“The Kennedy Center is an institution that belongs to the American people, not to Donald Trump,” Beatty said after the ruling. “He has desecrated this sacred memorial for his own vanity.”

Trump responded with a lengthy Truth Social post late Friday afternoon.

The president blasted Cooper, repeatedly pointing out that he was appointed by Barack Obama. Trump argued the building was structurally unsafe and claimed renovations could not be completed without closing the facility. He also announced plans to work with Congress to transfer control of the center back to lawmakers.

The ruling quickly drew reactions from members of the Kennedy family.

Maria Shriver called the decision “an appropriate birthday present” for her uncle.

An appropriate birthday present on my uncle's birthday today. A federal judge ruled that President Trump and the Kennedy Center Board acted unlawfully in renaming the Kennedy Center. The judge held that only Congress can change the Center's name and blocked the planned two-year… https://t.co/1FpFsj7qhd — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) May 29, 2026

“I know they’ll probably appeal and the story isn’t over, but for today let’s celebrate a great birthday gift,” she wrote.

Kerry Kennedy added her own jab. “Perhaps I won’t need that pickaxe after all,” she wrote. “What a great way to celebrate you on your birthday, Uncle Jack!”

Perhaps I won’t need that pickaxe after all. Thank you, Congresswoman @RepBeatty, for your courage and dedication to ensuring proper procedures are followed.



What a great way to celebrate you on your birthday, Uncle Jack! https://t.co/pqVbbEmsyO — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) May 29, 2026

Joe Kennedy III also celebrated the outcome with a repost on Facebook.

Months earlier, he had argued that renaming the center was illegal because Congress established it as a memorial to JFK.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was among the first politicians to react. He shared an article about the ruling and responded with a snickering emoji.

Social media users were even less restrained, excited about the change.

One person wrote, “And spray it with Lysol for the stench!” Another added, “Then wipe with holy water for good measure.” Someone else quipped, “I’m on my fkn way tonight. I got the ladder and I need some of y’all to bring the crowbars.”

One person asked, “And what is the plan when he refuses?”

“A judge cares more about a Congressional law than Congress does,” another stated. As someone else declared, “A judge found their spine!!”

Although the president declared he wants to turn over control of the institution to the Republican-controlled Congress, earlier on Friday a Kennedy Center spokesperson signaled the White House would appeal the judge’s ruling. For now, Trump’s effort to place his name beside Kennedy’s has hit a legal wall. The timing could not have been more symbolic. On JFK’s birthday, a federal judge reminded Washington that some monuments belong to history, not politics.