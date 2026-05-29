‘He Can’t Say It’: Trump Brutally Butchers Words, Stopped Mid-Sentence to Fix it, Then Crashed Into Another Embarrassing Flub Before Finally Giving Up

President Donald Trump is well-known for his offensive ramblings and late-night attacks on his foes on not-so Truth Social, and his public appearances aren’t much better.

The 79-year-old commander in chief has also been known to take public naps, and it was no different during the White House roundtable briefing on Wednesday.

However, it was what Rrump said following his slumber that has folks mocking him on social media.

President Donald Trump is dragged for his choice of words during a roundtable meeting. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Trump held a Cabinet meeting on May 27 and noted that the government was releasing information on UFOs.

Video captured the president mispronouncing the word extraterrestrial, and folks wasted no time in mocking the orange-hued leader online.

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“And we’re now releasing a lot of things having to do with space,” said Trump. “You know, it’s people are very interested in that. It actually became the number one topic. We’re releasing a lot of information having to do with extraterrentrial, terrestrial, uh things, and, uh people are totally fascinated by it.”

Trump was seated between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Rubio looked over awkwardly as his boss slaughtered the word and continued on as if nothing happened.

“It’s amazing,” he continued. “I, I wasn’t sure if they would enjoy it. It’s literally trending number one.”

After the video was shared on Threads, folks went in on Trump.

One user wrote, “The dumbest of times….” Another user joked, “Wait, there are extraterrentials, too?”

“Can’t say the word properly,” added one as another replied, “God is he incredibly dumb which makes his supporters even dumber.”

A final user joked about Rubio’s reaction. “Marco’s head swiveled so fast,” they noted with a laughing-crying emoji.

The president also took the opportunity to brag about his addition of multiple water fountains around Washington, D.C., and his renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, but he stumbled over his words again.

He also previously referred to the reflecting pool as a “lake” that will be “waterproof,” and during the Cabinet meeting he managed to attack two of his favorite targets, former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

While the 34-time convicted felon delivered untruths about his renovation plan, the twice-impeached president criticized his predecessors.

“You take a look at, between Lincoln and Washington, you have the longest, like, 2,400 foot long,” said Trump of the reflecting pool. “That’s longer than the tallest building in the world if you set it on its side [it’s not].”

“The Biden administration and the Obama administration spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to get it to work, and they failed,” he added.

Trump then told a story about a “friend” who called the reflecting pool “disgusting.”

He said,” The Lincoln Memorial, it was built, I guess, a little after the Lincoln Memor,” paused before catching himself.

“It’s embarrassing. It was so horrible. I never saw anything like it. It was filthy, dirty. It was Biden,” he continued.

Trump’s Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation is expected to cost $13.1 million.

But Trump’s history of stumbling over basic words is not new as he stumbles over or repeats basic words like he just learned them.

He nearly buckled when a reporter asked about the Strait of Hormuz during a April rally.

Critics zeroed in on what sounded like Trump saying “chip” instead of “ship,” turning a routine press gaggle into another spectacle. During that same speech, he was slurring his words and mispronounced the word “vegan” five times.

Other times, Trump has looked to his staff for hints when he loses track of the words he’s supposed to say.

Supporters, however, argued critics were reading far too much into a fleeting stumble. But others say the Trump circus is becoming more ridicuolous.