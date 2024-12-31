‘Finally Free of That Deadbeat’: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Finally Settle Bitter 8-Year Divorce Following Accusations of Abuse and Unpaid Child Support

Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt, 61, and Angelina Jolie, 49, have finally reached a divorce settlement after eight years.

The celebrity couple once collectively known as Brangelina have settled their split pending a judge signing off on the divorce order after years of contentious fights in court and in the media.

Angelina Jolie has finalized her divorce from her “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star Brad Pitt after an eight-year-long legal battle. (Photos by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images; Jun Sato/WireImage)

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt,” Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, said in a press release. “She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

In addition, Simon stated Jolie and Pitt’s settlement is part of the “long ongoing process” that has left the “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” actress “exhausted.”

The two established a written agreement regarding their marital and property rights and signed off on a default declaration in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. It also states that both parties have agreed to give up any rights to future spousal financial support.

The Associated Press reported that Pitt’s attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

Brangelina first connected during the filming of the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” action movie which hit theaters in June 2005. Pitt was still married to “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston, who is now 55, at the time.

A scandal erupted as speculation that Pitt cheated on Aniston with Jolie became a widespread narrative about infidelity that both Pitt and Jolie denied.

The “Fury” actor married Aniston in July 2000 before separating in January 2005. They never had children and officially divorced in October 2005, citing irreconcilable differences.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston so beautiful so happy together pic.twitter.com/RhNpGSin0g — lipton (@lipton123) December 31, 2024

After his marriage with Aniston ended, Pitt publicly began dating Jolie also in 2005 as they were photographed on Diani Beach in Kenya. The Academy Award-winning actress gave birth to their child, Shiloh Jolie, in May 2006.

Jolie and Pitt have raised six kids together despite being declared single since November 2019.

While still married to her second husband, “Armageddon” actor Billy Bob Thornton, Jolie adopted a son named Maddox, 23, from Cambodia.

She also adopted an Ethiopian-born daughter named Zahara, 19, in 2005, and a Vietnamese-born son named Pas, 21, in 2007.

Pitt later adopted Maddox, Zahara, and Pas. Plus, Jolie gave birth to twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline in July 2008 by her then-husband.

In 2018, Jolie claimed in a court filing that Pitt had not paid any “meaningful” child support for a year and a half as they went through their divorce drama.

He quickly fired back in his own court filing, calling his ex’s legal actions over child support an “unnecessary” attempt to “manipulate media coverage.”

Jolie also accused Pitt of physical and verbal abuse on a September 2016 flight from France to California. That incident supposedly put the divorce proceedings in motion and that same year she filed for divorce.

No criminal charges were filed against Pitt. Per reports, the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services closed an investigation into the allegations.

AP obtained an FBI report on the investigation that stated, “It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges would not be pursued.”

News of Jolie and Pitt finally getting divorced following years of personal acrimony and public scrutiny generated a lot of discussion online.

she’s finally free from that deadbeat https://t.co/2FmjYjYejf — shrek is love (@itsbleekerxox) December 31, 2024

“She’s finally free from that deadbeat,” one person on X tweeted. A second Jolie supporter tweeted, “Hoping that she can make a new start, she’s been put through enough.”

A third person added, “Glad Angie is finally free.”

Other people had a more balanced reaction to Jolie and Pitt’s divorce. For instance, one tweet read, “That took so long, hope they both find peace after this.”

The nearly decade-long divorce process generated comments about the amount of money the former couple had to shell out. An X user asked, “Dang, how much did the lawyers make over these 8 years?”

But the war is not quite over as the two co-stars will still battle it out over their French winery, Château Miraval. A judge ruled in November that the case was heading to trial as Pitt claims Jolie reneged on an agreement they previously had which stated she would sell her half.

The “Ocean’s Eleven” star called her “vindictive” for instead selling her shares to the Tenute del Mondo wine group, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group.

Jolie claims when she tried to sell it back to Pitt, he demanded she sign an NDA, which she viewed as a tactic to silence her abuse allegations.

In November, a judge ruled that he must disclose documents that one of Jolie’s lawyers, Paul Murphy, claims will prove “communications concerning abuse, lies to authorities, and years of cover up” on Pitt’s behalf, People reported. These communications also include emails, texts and other written messages.

It’s unclear how this will impact the divorce settlement.