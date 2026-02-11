‘Looks Like Joe Exotic’: Brad Pitt Debuts a New Look That Has Fans Doing a Double Take, Wondering What’s Going On Up Top

Brad Pitt has spent more than three decades as one of Hollywood’s most studied leading men, and not just for the performances.

His hair alone has moved through eras like a supporting character with its own agent — long and golden in “A River Runs Through It,” cropped and rebellious in “Fight Club,” slick and tailored on red carpets, sun-streaked, buzzed, grown out, trimmed back. Mood boards have been built around his grooming choices and his latest look will likely be added.

Brad Pitt’s unexpected 1970s-style wig and mustache sparked online jokes and double takes before fans learned it was all for his return as Cliff Booth. (Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Pitt’s look has often mirrored the moment. In the late ’90s and early 2000s, his close-cut hairstyle became shorthand for his on-screen intensity. Later, he sported softer, longer waves, going into a more mature leading-man phase. Even subtle shifts — a part moved, a shade lighter — rarely go unnoticed.

So when fresh images of the 62-year-old surfaced over the weekend, switching up his look again, the reaction was immediate.

New images show Pitt with a thick, distinctly 1970s mustache, sitting prominently above a grin that seemed in on the joke. His hair was a pale blond shag with a fullness that felt slightly exaggerated. It wasn’t messy enough to be accidental. It wasn’t polished enough to be classic Pitt.

Daily Mail readers weighed in on his new look. “Looks like Joe Exotic,” one person wrote, launching a set of comparisons to others, including “Joe Dirt” actor David Spade.

It’s unclear whether Pitt was wearing a wig in the photos, as his short haircut in pictures from the World Series last October suggests. “If it hadn’t been mentioned, I would not have realized he was wearing a wig,” one commenter observed.

Another said, “Yes, but it’s still a terrible look.”

Not everyone saw his new look as a crisis or something to fix, as one countered, “Only Brad Pitt could pull off that look lol.”

A few people quickly realized that his look was tied to his upcoming role in “The Adventures of Cliff Booth.”

A few defended Pitt’s “goofy” styling choice. “Come on now. It’s part of this movie’s entertainment swagger and a comedic aspect to this over-the-top character. It’s a blend of super serious and not taking things too seriously.”

One person who disagreed wrote, “He looks like a darkness. The movie is going to stink. He only did it because Fincher and Tarantino are his friends and Tarantino didn’t want to do it. This is terrible. I don’t think this is going to be a good film. The trailer looks so stupid and it’s all TNA strippers old fashioned cars who cares. This is just so the three of them can make money. This is ridiculous. He looks so stupid.”

The look belongs to Cliff Booth, the new character he aims to have the world fall in love with.

A first trailer for “The Adventures of Cliff Booth” debuted during the Super Bowl, marking Pitt’s return to the stuntman he first portrayed in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.”

The new film is a spinoff set in the 1970s, and the wig had a practical purpose: Pitt had short hair when filming took place last year.

In the teaser, Booth meets characters played by Elizabeth Debicki and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. There’s also a moment where he places an Oscar on his desk — a nod to Pitt winning his first acting Academy Award for playing Booth in the 2019 original.

Directed by David Fincher and written by Tarantino, the project reunites Pitt with longtime collaborators.

Fincher and Pitt previously worked together on “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Se7en,” and “Fight Club.”

The ensemble cast includes Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Holt McCallany, JB Tadena, and Timothy Olyphant, reprising his role as James Stacy. The film was shot on location in Los Angeles, and according to Deadline, the story follows Booth as a Hollywood studio fixer after the events of the first movie. It remains unclear whether Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton will appear.

The shaggy wig moment arrives not long after Pitt made headlines for going in the opposite direction.

In June 2025, the actor stepped onto the red carpet at the Mexico City premiere of his film “F1,” marking a dramatic return to his signature 1990s buzz cut. The close-cropped style immediately echoed his late-’90s era, when the look became synonymous with his performances in “Fight Club” and later “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

At the premiere, Pitt paired the haircut with a lavender peak lapel suit, crisp white T-shirt, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and blue suede shoes. Later that day, he swapped into a salmon suit layered over a baby blue tee.

In “F1,” he plays veteran racing legend Sonny Hayes, described in the trailer as “the best that never was,” mentoring a rookie driver played by Damson Idris.

From golden river waves to razor-tight crops to a deliberately over-the-top 1970s shag, Pitt’s hair continues to shift with the roles. This time, it simply required viewers to look twice before realizing there was a character — and a wig — behind it.