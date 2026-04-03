‘An Absolute Disaster!’: Trump Spirals as Iran Plan Falls Apart — Pressure Explodes from All Sides, but MTG’s Brutal Hit Drags Into the Open What He’s Been Trying to Hide

President Donald Trump is still struggling to settle on a clear, coherent message about his war in Iran as pressure builds from all sides, with former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene emerging as one of the most forceful voices challenging the narrative he is trying to hold together.

That tension has only intensified as the economic fallout worsens, with gas prices rising, oil markets unsettled and voters increasingly uneasy, leaving Trump attempting to project control even as his own narrative continues to slip.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is refusing to bow to President Donald Trump. (Credit: Getty Images)

And for Americans hoping for a steady, coherent message when Trump addressed the nation Wednesday for just under 20 minutes, it was anything but.

Trump shrugged off his 2024 campaign promise to keep the country out of foreign wars and instead painted a glowing picture of the conflict, insisting his administration is “on track to complete all of America’s military objectives shortly, very shortly,” MSN reported.

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But even as he tried to project confidence, the message itself remained muddled as he escalated his rhetoric by threatening to target Iran’s civilian infrastructure, raising concerns about violations of international humanitarian law.

Trump also attempted to reassure Americans about the economic impact, suggesting the Strait of Hormuz — a critical waterway where roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes through — would simply resolve itself.

“When this conflict is over, the strait will open up naturally. It’ll just open up naturally,” Trump insisted.

“They’re going to want to be able to sell oil, because that’s all they have to try and rebuild. It will resume the flowing and the gas prices will rapidly come back down,” he added, before pivoting to the stock market, which has taken a hit since the U.S. launched its military campaign against Iran on February 28.

Online, critics seized on the disconnect in real time, focusing less on the policy itself and more on how Trump continues to struggle to explain it.

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Andy Kim was among those who sharply criticized the administration, calling the war an “absolute disaster.”

“For more than a month now, the American people have been paying for a war that Donald Trump chose to bring us into,” Kim wrote in a post on X. “It has been an absolute disaster.”

“He keeps telling us the war is about to end, but those are just lies,” he added. “Trump needs to end this. He cannot be allowed to deploy troops on the ground. He cannot keep making the American people pay billions.”

Media figures echoed that sentiment. MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes described Trump’s 19-minute address as “a litany of lies he’s told before,” according to The Guardian.

For more than a month now, the American people have been paying for a war that Donald Trump chose to bring us into. It has been an absolute disaster.



He keeps telling us the war is about to end, but those are just lies. Trump needs to end this.



He cannot be allowed to deploy… — Senator Andy Kim (@SenatorAndyKim) April 2, 2026

“If you were expecting something new, you did not get it,” Hayes stated.

Even within Republican circles, the response was far from unified. With midterm elections approaching, some GOP strategists and officials acknowledged the speech did little to ease concerns.

Michigan-based GOP strategist Dennis Lennox said the address felt overdue.

“It’s something that probably should have been done at the beginning of the conflict,” he said.

Another Michigan Republican, GOP District Chair Todd Gillman, questioned Trump’s optimistic economic framing.

“Not sure people will buy the strong economy part,” Gillman told Politico. “Inflation is definitely more under control than it was under Biden, but the prices haven’t come down on a lot of things.”

But while criticism continued to build across political lines, one response cut through the noise more sharply than the rest.

Greene — once one of Trump’s most loyal allies before a bitter split last year — delivered a blunt and deeply personal rebuke that directly challenged the gap between what Trump promised and what he is now delivering.

“I wanted so much for President Trump to put America First. That’s what I believed he would do,” Greene wrote in a post on X. “All I heard from his speech tonight was WAR WAR WAR.”

I wanted so much for President Trump to put America First.

That’s what I believed he would do.

All I heard from his speech tonight was WAR WAR WAR.

Nothing to lower the cost of living for Americans.

Nothing to reduce our near $40 trillion in debt.

Nothing to save Social Security,… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 2, 2026

She went on to list what she said was missing from Trump’s message, “Nothing to lower the cost of living for Americans. Nothing to reduce our near $40 trillion in debt. Nothing to save Social Security. Nothing to lower the cost of insurance. Nothing to address jobs for Americans.”

“I’m so beyond done,” she added. “I pray for our military and their families. I pray for innocent people all over the world. I pray for peace and prosperity for all.”

Her criticism didn’t just add to the growing backlash — it underscored the very tension Trump has struggled to contain, cutting directly into what his administration has yet to fully reconcile as the war drags on and the pressure continues to mount.