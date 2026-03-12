‘Embarrassing!’: Trump Allies Rush to Shut Down MTG After She Blasts Trump Over His Billion-Dollar-a-Day War — Then a Pentagon Leak Drops and Reveals She Wasn’t Even Close

As President Donald Trump’s war enters its second week, the version of events the White House is trying to sell Americans is already running into resistance.

Mounting costs, uneasy allies and uncomfortable questions about how the conflict is unfolding are beginning to challenge the administration’s narrative — and some of the loudest pushback is coming from inside Trump’s own political orbit, where former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene has begun openly hammering the president over the price of the war.

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t let President Donald Trump off the hook for this costly war in Iran. (Credit: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Greene’s attacks immediately triggered backlash from some of the president’s most loyal supporters, who rushed to defend him and condemn the former congresswoman for blasting the price tag in public. But a damaging new Pentagon leak is now complicating that narrative.

Early details emerging from congressional briefings suggest the true cost of the war may already be far higher than Greene’s estimate — creating a new political problem for Trump as he tries to keep Americans and even members of his own party aligned behind the expanding conflict.

Just days after blasting Trump on wasting taxpayer on a war costing roughly $1 billion a day, Greene escalated her criticism on March 8 with another blistering post on X.

“We voted to lower gas prices, inflation, cost of groceries, and housing. We voted to hold people accountable for lawfare, deadly open borders, covid crimes,” Greene wrote.

“We voted for no more foreign wars, no more regime change, and to stop paying for foreign wars,” she continued.

“After a year, Trump starts a major war in Iran for Israel, destabilizing the Middle East, costing over $1 billion dollars a day, driving up the cost of gas, and tragically are killing innocent children they claim to be liberating,” she added.

War with Iran is costing American taxpayers $1 billion dollars a day.



Most American tax payers will never receive a Social Security check because it will be bankrupt by 2033.



Most Americans can’t afford health insurance policies because they are so expensive.



Most American… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 4, 2026

But not everyone in Trump’s political orbit appreciated Greene airing those grievances publicly.

Several pro-Trump accounts quickly piled on, accusing the former congresswoman of betraying the movement or attacking the president out of personal frustration.

“Maybe you can deposit the $30 Million you made in stock profits while in Congress,” one X user shot back.

“Omg go run to your cow friends on the view and complain. You left congress. If you cared you should have stayed and fixed the ‘problem’. Yet you wait until your pension goes into effect and you run like the scared, coward b***h you are because you know you’d lose your primary,” another user wrote.

“You are a lying propagandist! You are just angry that Trump would not endorse you for the Senate! You don’t give a damn about humanity!” another critic added.

But a new Pentagon leak suggests Greene’s estimate of the war’s staggering price tag may have actually understated the reality.

According to a report by The Washington Post citing officials who briefed Congress, the Pentagon burned through roughly $5.6 billion worth of munitions in just the first two days of U.S. strikes against Iran — a staggering pace that has raised alarms on Capitol Hill about how quickly the conflict could chew through some of the military’s most advanced weapons.

The report raised fresh concerns on Capitol Hill that the rapid consumption of scarce munitions could erode U.S. military readiness if the conflict drags on.

Sen. Blumenthal after being briefed on the Iran War:



"I am left with more questions than answers, especially about the cost of the war… We seem to be on a path toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran." pic.twitter.com/iYMy7KFgSI — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 10, 2026

Additional reporting from Politico suggests the war’s price tag could climb even higher. Lawmakers emerging from closed-door briefings say Pentagon spending tied to the conflict may already be approaching $2 billion per day, roughly double initial estimates.

One critic put it best on Threads, “This is embarrassing for America Trump or not? Looks very weak.”

The war is also chewing through extraordinarily expensive hardware. Three F-15E fighter jets shot down by friendly fire in Kuwait alone are estimated to cost roughly $100 million, according to lawmakers briefed on the losses.

And the spending surge may only be the beginning.

Trump’s administration is expected to ask Congress for tens of billions of dollars more in supplemental defense funding to sustain the military campaign, a move that could ignite a messy fight on Capitol Hill as Republican fiscal hawks clash with party leaders over how to pay for the growing war effort.

Meanwhile, the growing financial toll of the war is fueling outrage online.

🇺🇸 U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Iran:



"We're crushing the enemy in an overwhelming display of technical skill and force.



We will not relent until the enemy is totally and decisively defeated."pic.twitter.com/tSwDOvVVHg https://t.co/kNsjtmrPYw — NewsForce (@Newsforce) March 10, 2026

“Insane. $1B/day for 8 weeks (per warmonger Hegseth) = $56B of our tax dollars wasted on an ill-advised war of choice. Meanwhile, American families are struggling to pay rent and buy groceries. How is this a priority?” X user Justin Brannan marveled, agreeing with Greene’s assessment.

Another poster chimed in, “Americans often can’t afford food or health care. But we sure can murder Middle Eastern humans do Israel.”

Threads user Ebony AKA Classy Feline offer up this pointed analysis.

“Iran does not have to ‘win’. It just needs to make the cost of war so untenable for the US that the US stops engaging.”

So far seven American service members have died, 140 have been injured and eight remain in critical condition during Trump’s war in Iran, while hundreds of Iranians and civilians in neighboring Middle Eastern countries have also lost their lives.