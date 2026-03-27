‘A Rude Awakening’: Trump Gets Hit With an Unexpected Loss, Tries to Pretend It’s Nothing — Then MTG Publicly Throws It Right Back at Him and Turns It Into a Problem He Can’t Shake

President Donald Trump has never had much tolerance for losing and even less for admitting it. Over the years, he’s built a political instinct around flipping setbacks into victories, reshaping the narrative until reality bends in his favor, even when the outcome says otherwise.

But this time, that playbook is running into a familiar obstacle. Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — once a staunch ally, now an increasingly unpredictable voice — has shown little hesitation in dragging those moments back into the spotlight, forcing the kind of confrontation Trump typically works to avoid.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking President Donald Trump to task over past comments. (Credit: Getty Images)

That dynamic is now playing out in his own backyard, where an unexpected Republican setback in a Florida race near Mar-a-Lago is putting fresh pressure on the party as it heads toward the 2026 midterms and leaving Trump trying to downplay a loss that’s proving harder to spin away.

At a recent GOP fundraising event, Trump projected confidence.

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In a clip circulating online, he told supporters, “From now until November, we’re going to fight … We’re going to go to win in midterms. We’re going to have even bigger majorities in the House and the Senate than we have today.”

But the reality on the ground is starting to tell a different story.

Across a range of contests — from gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey to downballot fights in traditionally Republican strongholds like Texas and Arkansas — the party has either flipped seats or significantly improved on past performances.

Democrat Emily Gregory beat Trump-endorsed Republican Jon Maples in a March 24 special election for Florida’s House District 87, which includes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The seat had previously been held by a Republican who won the district by a wide margin in 2024.

President Trump: “From now until November, we're going to fight … We're going to go to win in midterms. We're going to have even bigger majorities in the House and the Senate than we have today.”pic.twitter.com/eJ4Cs7IIV3 — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 26, 2026

Losses are one thing. Losses this close to home are another.

“This is one in a trend that we have seen across the country,” Rep. Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told The Washington Post. “If you talk to folks on the ground … it has been a consistent trend. … Republicans know they are losing.”

Now a former ally turned outspoken critic is making sure voters do not forget it.

Enter in former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene responded directly to a report posted via X announcing the upset, which read: “Democrats flip Florida House District in special election, a deep-red seat that includes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago.”

The ex-MAGA maven didn’t mince words in her reply.

“Turning your back on your campaign promises, and many disgusting behaviors like calling one of your top allies ‘traitor’ for releasing the Epstein files and refusing to go along with MIGA, apparently has consequences,” Greene wrote. “26 is gone but keep putting Americans last and 28 will be too.”

Turning your back on your campaign promises, and many disgusting behaviors like calling one of your top allies “traitor” for releasing the Epstein files and refusing to go along with MIGA, apparently has consequences.

26 is gone but keep putting Americans last and 28 will be too. https://t.co/2o2bZ7FdUW — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 25, 2026

Greene didn’t stop there. Just hours later, she escalated with a far more scathing rebuke — this time turning her fire inward at Trump’s own political orbit.

She singled out Sen. Lindsey Graham, activist Laura Loomer and other Republican figures, accusing them of steering the party toward electoral trouble ahead of the midterms and placing the blame squarely at their feet.

“I’d like to congratulate two time Congressional candidate loser Laura Loomer, MIGA foreign op Mark Levin, and Neocon murdering psycho Senator Lindsey Graham for leading Republicans into slaughter going into midterms,” she wrote. “Your incessant lies to President Trump have destroyed all faith in the GOP.”

Once firmly in Trump’s corner, Greene has increasingly broken with him in recent months — a schism that culminated in her resignation from Congress in January — and she did not miss this moment. Her response pushed back on Trump’s attempt to minimize the loss and kept attention fixed on it.

I’d like to congratulate two time Congressional candidate loser Laura Loomer, MIGA foreign op Mark Levin, and Neocon murdering psycho Senator Lindsey Graham for leading Republicans into slaughter going into midterms.

Your incessant lies to President Trump have destroyed all faith… pic.twitter.com/dpC9W540X7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 25, 2026

That matters coming from someone who built her political brand defending Trump at nearly every turn. Now the public split is harder to ignore, and it is happening at a moment when Republicans can least afford internal fractures.

Online reactions were immediate and blunt.

“And it is just the beginning of MAGA downfall,” one X user wrote, arguing Trump’s success has always depended on a broader coalition. “He has no idea what is waiting for him in 2027 when Democrats take over Senate and Congress.”

Others pointed to frustration inside Florida itself.

“And you haven’t seen anything yet,” another post read. “Trump has endorsed a terrible person for Governor and conservatives in this state will say a big NO… Don’t be shocked if Florida turns blue.”

Some of the sharpest criticism came from voices positioning themselves within the conservative movement, hinting at deeper cracks inside the party.

“Trump is so out of touch he can’t even hold Mar-a-Lago,” an X user added, calling for a shift toward “constitutional republicanism, fiscal responsibility, and no foreign influence.”

Others took a broader view of the political landscape.

“Republicans have no idea how much average Americans hate them and the Trump administration,” a Threads user emphasized. “The midterms will be a rude awakening.”

The results are fueling concern inside Republican circles about growing voter backlash tied to Trump’s agenda. It also cuts against the image Trump has worked to maintain, that his influence over the party remains absolute.

It also undercuts his own earlier warnings. Trump has previously acknowledged concern about Republicans losing control of Congress in the midterms and what that could mean for his broader political ambitions.

And Greene’s response fiercely keeps attention on the loss instead of allowing it to swiftly fade.

Taken together, the moment feels less like an isolated loss and more like a signal. And at some point, even the spin stops working.