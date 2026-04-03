‘This Can’t be Real’: Trump Posts a Bizarre Message Targeting Jasmine Crockett Right After Firing Pam Bondi. Now, Everyone Is Questioning His Mental Stability

Congresswoman Jamine Crockett has long been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and his administration and a sharp thorn in Trump’s side.

The Texas Democrat gave former Attorney General Pam Bondi a serious grilling in a contentious congressional hearing in February, which could have something to do with why the president shared a deranged social media post targeting the Texas Democrat within a half hour of announcing the firing of Bondi on Thursday, April 2.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. (Photo: Getty Images)

In the stunningly bizarre message on his Truth Social platform, Trump shared an image of the actor Fess Parker, who portrayed the frontier legend in the 1954 Disneyland five-part miniseries in costume, wearing his famous and ratty-looking raccoon skin hat as the show’s theme song “The Ballad of Davy Crockett” played under the still shot of Parker.

Trump nonsensically wrote, “Davy Crockett, obviously a distant relative of Jasmine Crockett, and a very High IQ Frontiersman, would be proud of the legacy that he began long ago, and especially Jasmine’s Great Success as a Politician from the Great State of Texas!”

While Davy Crockett was actually from Tennessee, he died at the Battle of the Alamo in 1836 in San Antonio after joining the Texas Revolution.

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Crockett, who lost the Democratic primary for Senate and did not run for re-election in her gerrymandered Texas district, responded in kind to Trump.

“The President is clearly already missing me as many others will… but, lucky for you, Sir, I’m in the seat until January and have no plans of taking my foot off the gas on behalf of the American people,” she declared in her response on X.

“I wonder if this has anything to do with my questioning of Pam Bondi????!!!” Crockett mockingly wondered.

Crocket was among a group of lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee who went after Bondi after she spent almost a year lying and stonewalling over releasing the files that convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein kept on some of the world’s wealthiest men and his dealings with them.

The Department of Justice had amassed millions of pages of information on Trump’s former best friend and Bondi had promised to release them after she was confirmed last year, as had Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign, but once back in office Trump and Bondi by proxy tried every possible move to keep the files under wraps until a congressional mandate forced their release last December.

Bondi still had not released all the documents at the time of her termination. Trump appears in the files more than 4,500 times, as do other people in his orbit, including his Commerce Secretary Howard Lutchnick and his billionaire buddy Elon Musk, to name just a couple.

Crockett also fired off an X post after Trump announced Bondi’s firing, calling her “incompetent.”

“Well… first it was Kristi Noem, now it’s Pam Bondi… it would be too much like right that Pete be next. I see a theme. He will throw the incompetent women under the bus a lot faster than the incompetent men,” she repeated, “we need a do-over.”

Social media erupted in both anger, alarm and humor over Trump’s wacky post about Crockett.

This Threads user responded with an all caps declaration, “I CAN NO LONGER DISTINGUISH BETWEEN HIS LIES, HIS IGNORANCE, AND HIS DEMENTIA.”Another chimed in, “It’s terrifying to know that someone like him is in charge of the nuclear codes.”

Threads user The Surgeon ordered, “FFS, REPUBLICANS……. DO SOMETHING.”

Then there were others who questioned his sanity, “He’s off his rocker.”

Poster Ramona Bu joked, “Susie Wiles, your Kindergarten sucks. The orange fat kid with the oversized diapers has the phone again,” referring to White House Chief of Staff Wiles.

This isn’t the first time Trump has implied that the congresswoman is related to Davy Crockett.

Back in August of 2025 during an interview with Squawk Box he called her a “low IQ” lawmaker, one of his favorite swipes at Democrats.

“I wonder if she’s any relationship to the late, great Davy Crockett, who was a great, great gentleman,” Trump nonsensically mused during the interview, according to The Independent.

“I wonder if she’s got any relationship to Davy Crockett. The great old Davy Crockett,” he repeated.