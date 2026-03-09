‘Hot Damn! Nail. On. Head.’: Trump Lets Something Slip On Camera — But He Didn’t Expect MTG to Make Him Regret Every Word When She Drops a Brutal Warning Everyone’s Replaying

President Donald Trump is known for speaking openly and often letting his thoughts flow without much concern for how they will be interpreted. But this time one of his own former allies, Marjorie Taylor Greene, says the president may have said a little more than he intended — and she’s warning Americans to pay attention.

Greene has been raging publicly about Trump’s decision to launch military strikes against Iran, accusing him and his administration of dragging the United States into another costly foreign war.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking President Donald Trump to task over past comments. (Credit: Getty Images)

The administration has offered shifting explanations for the military strikes, while the president described the attack on Tehran as “a noble mission” in a video statement after authorizing the operation.

But Greene says Trump’s rhetoric — and his mindset — have become increasingly troubling.

During an interview with podcast host Megyn Kelly last week, the former Georgia congresswoman blasted the administration’s justification for the strikes.

“I don’t think the Iranian people are going to be toppling their regime when they’re getting blown apart by the United States and Israel in an unprovoked attack,” a furious Greene stated. “And yes, it was unprovoked.”

She also expressed fury over the financial and human cost of another potential Middle East war.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is “furious” about the Iran War:



“Pete Hegseth said this morning – that we didn’t start this war. But America and Israel definitely started this war. We're $40 trillion in debt. We’ve seen enough of our troops dead and murdered for foreign countries.” pic.twitter.com/5Ao0XJN7WT — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 2, 2026

“You know how I feel right now? I am irate. I am furious about this,” Greene said. “We are nearly $40 trillion in debt. How much is this war going to cost us? We have seen enough of our American troops dead and murdered for foreign countries.”

But the former congresswoman also pointed to something else Trump said recently that she believes reveals a troubling mindset.

In a speech in Rome, Georgia, on Feb. 19, before a small group of supporters, Trump revisited comments he made months earlier about his own fate after death.

“I said, ‘I don’t think I’m going to make it to heaven,’” Trump told the crowd.

“I said it in front of a massive group of people, 56,000 people and they’re all saying, ‘Oh, what does he mean?’ I don’t think I’m going to make it to heaven. I’m doing a great job for a lot of people, but I don’t think so. I’m just not worthy of heaven. I’m not going to make it.”

TRUMP: "I don't think I'm going to make it to heaven. I'm just not worthy of heaven. I'm not going to make it. I hope to make it but I doubt I will." pic.twitter.com/Btpp7kCFju — First To Hear It (@firsttohearit) February 19, 2026

Trump insisted he had been joking — but also acknowledged he meant it. “I was having a good time… I hope to make it, but I doubt I will, to be honest with you,” he said.

For Greene, the remark was anything but funny. She suggested the comments reflect a president who may no longer feel constrained by public opinion or political consequences.

“Donald Trump has said repeatedly on camera and in interviews that he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven,” Greene said. “Well, I want to ask a serious question: What is going on in his mind? What is his mental state?”

“He’s in the fourth quarter… toward the end of his life,” Greene added.

“How does that pan out for the rest of us when we have a president of the United States who doesn’t think and is convinced he’s not going to heaven? What does that mean for his decision-making?”

MTG on Trump saying he’s destined for Hell



“How does that pan out for the rest of us when we have a POTUS who doesn't think and is convinced he's not going to heaven?” pic.twitter.com/L9nXGX3UVr — HatsOff (@HatsOffff) March 3, 2026

Greene noted Trump had recently told the New York Post he doesn’t care about polling numbers or public opinion.

“And he may put troops on the ground,” she warned. Trump’s White House Press Secretary confirmed that the option is on the table. .

Social media users quickly jumped into the debate, agreeing with Greene’s interpretation.

“Hot damn! Nail. On. Head,” this Youtube user concurred.

Another remarked, “My god this womans anger is so fkn valid…thats my anger too..that should be everyones anger..from a vet..we dont want these fkn wars..”

And Trump voter Penny Ha 1973 is so angry she’s washing her hands of Trump.

“I did NOT for this war….My food is so expensive and gas here in California is so expensive. I NOW regret voting for Trump. ! Ugh !” she fumed.

“Most Americans are completely against this war, like you said the president has made no case for it. We live our ordinary lives and we don’t feel threatened by Iran,” Greene pointed out.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken 48 hours after the strike found just 27 percent of Americans approved of Operation Epic Fury, while 43 percent were opposed and 29 percent were unsure, according to USA Today.

Marjorie Taylor Greene says "most Americans are completely against this war."



"The president has made no case for it. We live our ordinary lives and we don’t feel threatened by Iran." pic.twitter.com/IpMQzMNJtT — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 2, 2026

Meanwhile, members of Trump’s administration have continued defending the strikes.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine held a press briefing Monday attempting to explain the decision to attack Iran, citing Tehran’s weapons development and years of escalating tensions.

Greene dismissed the argument outright.

“I hate to argue with the secretary of the Department of War, but America and Israel definitely started this war and you can’t lie that away to the American people,” she said.

By Wednesday, March 4 — four days after the strikes — Greene issued an ominous warning on X about the political fallout.

“Now that Trump and his admin betrayed their campaign promises of No More Foreign Wars/No More Regime Change… voter outrage was shown in yesterday’s Texas primary,” she wrote.

“More Democrats showed up to vote than Republicans. If that happens in November’s general election, Texas will be flipping its Senate seat blue.”