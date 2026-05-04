‘So Hideous’: Trump’s Sagging Chin Goes Viral After 79-Year-Old’s Bizarre Meltdown During Rally

found himself back in the spotlight after a rally moment spiraled online, fueling chatter about his appearance and a tense onstage meltdown.

The reaction quickly took on a life of its own after a recent rally, with some drawing comparisons to Karoline Leavitt.

Like her boss, Leavitt bristled at a similarly overexposed moment—highlighting how differently public figures respond when the camera captures more than they intended.

President Donald Trump goes into a bizarre rant during a Florida rally that has many zooming in his sagging skin. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘Thought He Was 220 Pounds and 6’3’’?’: Trump Finally Admits He’s Overweight and Should Get Help After Years of Doctors Saying He’s in ‘Great’ Shape

The president held a recent rally on May 1 in Florida, where he callously tried to shame athletes who still have the support of mom and dad by mocking their weightlifting performances.

He acted like an athlete lifting a barbell to their shoulders, equipped with bizarre moves and facial expressions.

Trump whined, “‘Mom, I can’t do it,’” after portraying a mother encouraging the child not to give up.

His impression included pushing his head back, creating a ghastly merger of his chin and flabby neck, grunts, and wincing with an open mouth.

POV: You just realized this isn't a deepfake and this is actually the 47th President. 💀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iZbjRRYYJJ — chiky handler (@chiky_handlr) May 3, 2026

The jeering generated laughs from inside The Villages, a 55+ age-restricted community. However, Trump’s wisecrack fell flat online.

“Time for a new comedy writer. This is getting old,” a user wrote. Another user said, “He really does like Jimmy Kimmel because he’s always trying to be a Comedian like Jimmy.”

Trump and first lady Melania Trump have both demanded that the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host be booted from the airwaves over his unrelenting jokes about the couple and the president’s administration.

Others enjoyed Trump’s miming, but at his expense. Brutal close-ups of his face devolved into comments after folks zoomed in on his sagging chin-neck area.

Someone else commented, “That’s what happens when you’ve been stuffing your face with too many quarter pounders and big macs from McDonalds. His FAVORITE place!”

Many blasted, “He is fat you don’t see how fat he really is Jeez he is obese!”

Trump’s unattractive neck was a Thanksgiving hit in 2025. Hecklers photoshopped his head on a turkey after Trump awkwardly mimicked the animal’s gobble during the annual White House turkey pardoning ceremony.

What’s up with Donald Trump’s chin? pic.twitter.com/QZ3AQT0RBe — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) May 2, 2026

Another critic wrote, “That chin is looking like a melt-down of fatty tissue. I’ve said it before and I actually think he’s turning to Jabba the Hutt before our eyes. Trump’s ‘Rambo’ body appears to be deteriorating like that bowl of cornmeal mush in his head.”

Others say, “It grew three sizes, like the Grinch’s heart” and “He is so hideous.”

In 2019, Trump tweeted a photo of his head photoshopped onto Sylvester Stallone’s body as Rocky Balboa.

In his mind, Trump has an enviable health report. Even his doctor, White House physician Sean Barbabella, has supported the president’s claim that he stands 6 feet 3 and weighs 224 pounds.

Photos comparing his physique to prominent athletes and even members of his cabinet suggest lying about his height is among a lengthy list of his Trump’s delusions.