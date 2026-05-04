‘A Line You Don’t Cross’: Obama Comes Out Swinging After Racist AI Video Targets His Family, But the Real Damage Comes When Trump Melts Down Right on Cue

Former President Barack Obama is speaking out after an AI-generated video shared on social media by President Donald Trump showed him and former First Lady Michelle Obama depicted as apes.

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Obama said he tries not to take attacks on himself personally, but he drew a clear line when it comes to his family.

“I’m always offended when my wife and kids get dragged into things, because they didn’t choose this,” he said. “That’s a line I wouldn’t cross with anyone.”

Barack Obama shares a surprise regarding his marriage to Michelle Obama and Donald Trump. Photo credit: Instagram / @michelleobama; Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Obama added that while the video was offensive, he’s more concerned about a broader trend, especially AI content that treats serious issues like war as entertainment or spreads disturbing imagery online.

He also pointed out that most Americans still believe in basic decency, even if social media sometimes suggests otherwise.

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“There’s this kind of clown show happening online and on TV,” Obama said in a previous podcast appearance. “But when you actually talk to people, they still believe in kindness and respect. That’s what’s been lost in a lot of this.”

Obama made it clear he doesn’t want to spend his time constantly reacting to political drama like a commentator.

“If I’m just going off every week like a TV host, then I’m not really leading anymore—I’m just commenting,” he said.

Obama’s comments come as Trump has once again taken to social media with a series of attacks on political opponents, including Black leaders like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

In recent posts, Trump used insults like “low IQ,” “thug,” and “human garbage,” while also repeating claims that the 2020 election was rigged—claims that have been widely rejected, including by members of his own administration at the time.

He also warned that the upcoming elections are under threat and called for major changes to election rules, including ending the filibuster to pass new voting laws.

Critics say this kind of rhetoric is escalating tensions and raising concerns about how future elections will be handled.

His outburst, delivered in a series of Truth Social posts, dovetailed with more of Trump’s baseless claims about election integrity. This time, as his administration works to reshape the very institutions that once pushed back on his efforts to overturn the 2020 vote.

Trump’s Saturday night post showed how quickly a single attack can spiral into a full-blown tirade once he gets going.

“So ironic that Cryin’ Chuck Schumer and the Democrats are hiring SLEAZEBAGS like Barack Hussein Obama’s Crooked former Attorney General, Eric Holder, and others of that ilk, to look into Voter Integrity, when this same group of Human Garbage RIGGED the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote, casting rivals as enemies of the state while urging sweeping changes to election rules.

“GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS — THEY’RE COMING, AND THEY’RE COMING FAST! They’re no good for our Country, they almost destroyed it, and we don’t want to let that happen again! These are highly dishonest people who are, in many ways, treasonous, in that they are trying to destabilize the United States of America in what, some would call, a War,” he added, while calling on the Republican-controlled Senate to “TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER” to green-light his agenda, including the Save Act, which aims to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

Trump’s “full crazy mode” bluster drew immediate backlash online.

“But remember, we have to turn down the rhetoric…” one person noted, pointing to Trump’s call for restraint after a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a message that didn’t even last a full day before he returned to the same kind of attacks.

Another voice echoed: “Any Republican, or any journalist for that matter, who ever brings up ‘toning down the heated rhetoric’ can f-ck all the way off.”

Others framed the post as a prelude to potentially tilt the outcome of the upcoming elections.

One more observer wrote: “This isn’t just ‘Trump being Trump.’ This is a sitting President calling for a ‘War’ against the American electoral process because he’s terrified of the November Midterms. Let’s be clear: The only ‘rigging’ happening is his attempt to change the rules of the game mid-match.”

Just a day earlier, Trump flooded his platform with bizarre, largely AI-generated images before zeroing in on Jeffries, who responded by flipping Trump’s tone back on him. “Do you need a hug? Be Best,” he wrote, invoking Melania Trump’s anti-bullying campaign.

By Sunday, Trump returned to the subject of the elections.

“We cannot allow there to be an Election that is conducted unconstitutionally simply for the ‘convenience’ of State Legislatures. If they have to vote twice, so be it. We should demand that State Legislatures do what the Supreme Court says must be done. That is more important than administrative convenience. The byproduct is that the Republicans will receive more than 20 House Seats in the upcoming Midterms!”

He also revived his attacks on Jeffries, writing in another post: “Hakeen Jeffries, a Low IQ individual, said our Supreme Court is ‘illegitmate.’ After saying such a thing, isn’t he subject to Impeachment? I got impeached for A PERFECT PHONE CALL. Where are you Republicans? Why not get it started? They’ll be doing this to me!”

Jeffries fired back in another post, saying: “Jeffries Derangement Syndrome,” echoing Trump’s own habit of labeling opponents as mentally unstable.