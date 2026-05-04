‘It All About Him!’: Trump Responds to a Life-or-Death Situation with a Blame Game No One Saw Coming — and People Are Stunned By How Far He Took It

President Donald Trump is using his tried-and-true playbook of blaming his political enemies for anything and everything that goes wrong or that he doesn’t like. But in his latest attack, critics say he’s stretching the truth to the breaking point in blaming Democrats for Trump sycophant Rudy Giuliani’s illness.

The 81-year-old Giuliani is in a Florida hospital in critical but stable condition with pneumonia. His spokesman, Ted Goodman, said Monday, May 4, that the former mayor is now breathing on his own after needing a ventilator over the weekend, according to the New York Times.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 18: President Donald Trump speaks during an executive order signing regarding psychedelics in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Photo by Allison Robbert/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)



“Mayor Giuliani is the ultimate fighter, as he has demonstrated throughout his life, and he is winning this battle,” Goodman said in a statement.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia and is being monitored as a precautionary measure,” he continued before adding that Giuliani previously was diagnosed with the respiratory disease after the 9/11 attacks, NBC News reported.

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Goodman did not provide any additional details on Giuliani’s illness or where in Florida the former mayor is hospitalized

Trump took to his Truth Social platform Sunday, May 3, calling Giuliani a “True Warrior” and the “Best Mayor,” but it’s what he said next that isn’t sitting very well with his political opponents.

“Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition,” Trump began, but then he took a left turn.

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!” Trump ranted before launching another diatribe over his election loss to former President Joe Biden in 2020, which he has been complaining about for years.

“They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!” Trump whined in conclusion.

Biden won the 2020 election fair and square. Even the Supreme Court weighed in on the vote at the time, ruling that it was a free and fair election and Biden legitimately won the race, but Trump has never let it go.

Giuliani, who once served as Trump’s personal attorney, represented the president in a host of lawsuits trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He made false claims about rigged voting machines. He accused election workers of fraud and even blamed an international communist conspiracy for Trump’s electoral spanking.

Last year, Giuliani settled a $148 million defamation case he lost after a judge ruled in favor of two Georgia election workers who sued over Giuliani’s falsehoods about them after the 2020 election. The two women contended they faced death threats and were fearful for their personal safety after Giuliani accused them of election fraud.

Journalist Aaron Rupar weighed in on Trump’s attempt to blame Democrats for Giuliani’s illness.

“This is an absolutely demented statement from the president. He lost the 2020 election and that has nothing to do with Giuliani’s health problems,” Rupar stated on Threads.

Others joined in pointing out how Trump tends to make everything about himself, even a friend’s illness.

“Rudy Giuliani is sick and maybe dying, but let’s talk about, me, me, me,” Threads user Shawn Hunter 2021 noted.

IT’S ALL ABOUT HIM!!! — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) May 3, 2026

Another observed, “We’d be hard pressed to find a statement from him that is *not* demented.”

“Did he forget that Giulaini is over 80?” still another Threads user noted.

Pneumonia is a lung infection and people with compromised immune systems, like babies and older adults, are more susceptible to an extreme form of the illness, according to WedMd. The risks of developing a more extreme form of pneumonia increase as a person ages.