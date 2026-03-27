‘GIRL WHAT IS YOU DOING’: Kristi Noem Gets Fired and Goes On Tour— Then a Photo Meant for Promotion Unleashes a Backlash That Takes Corey Lewandowski Down

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem seems to have no sense of remorse after being fired by President Donald Trump.

Even after facing millions of hits about her work, her personal life, and her husband, the former governor of South Dakota continues to move on her own terms and leaning into her own desires amid the backlash.

Kristi Noem was publicly called out for arriving at an official diplomatic meeting in Guyana with Corey Lewandowski — the same man accused of having an affair with her while married. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

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At the same time, there are many people just waiting to put her on blast when she plays in the public’s face.

This cycle was repeated this week when reports emerged that Noem, in what began as her last act as DHS secretary, took a five-country official tour across South America, one that included her infamous now-former aide and plus-one.

Photos from a meeting in Guyana — the fourth stop on the tour — on March 24 quickly circulated online, showing Corey Lewandowski seated near her during official discussions, and the images immediately sparked a backlash that led to Lewandowski instantly being fired by the White House, the New York Post reported.

After months of rumors about the alleged affair between Noem and Lewandowski, including allegations that the two flew on a DHS private jet outfitted with a giant bedroom, the latest images sparked a fresh backlash.

Television personality Meghan McCain was among the first high-profile voices to publicly blast Noem for still fraternizing with Lewandowski despite the rumors.

On X, McCain wrote in disbelief, “Kristi Noem – you brought Corey Lewendowski with you to Guyana after just being fired from your last job after being asked in front of congress if you’re in an unprofessional relationship with him.…GIRL WHAT IS YOU DOING?!?”

Kristi Noem – you brought Corey Lewendowski with you to Guyana after just being fired from your last job after being asked in front of congress if you're in an unprofessional relationship with him….



GIRL WHAT IS YOU DOING?!? https://t.co/369h02Gvu5 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 25, 2026

Others followed with a flood of reactions that mixed frustration, disbelief, and curiosity.

One commenter wrote, “We damn well know what Kristi Noem is doing — she’s lost her ever loving mind over Lewandowski.”

Another added, “Yep, this is just a terrible look for Kristi and her family. There is no way she should have a position in the Trump administration at this point.”

Noem is not completely out of a job as she now serves as a State Department special envoy to Trump’s newly formed Shield of the Americas, a coalition of nations the president has brought together around drug smuggling and immigration issues.

“She just can’t quit him,” a third voice chimed out.

A fourth user declared, “This is insane. Our tax dollars should not be going to pay for her affair,” while another concluded, “Sounds like she’s not concerned about being held accountable. Sort of like the rest of the govt.”

At the center of the speculation has been the long-running rumor about Noem’s relationship with Lewandowski, particularly given her decades-long marriage to her husband, Bryon.

Those whispers grew louder during recent congressional hearings, where lawmakers pressed her about travel arrangements, spending decisions, and the optics surrounding government aircraft.

One of the most widely discussed moments involved a private jet equipped with a bedroom, a detail that fueled criticism about the use of taxpayer-funded resources. Lawmakers also questioned the time when she left her weighted blanket behind during a flight transfer — an episode that reportedly led to the pilot being fired by Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and quickly reinstated once officials realized no replacement was available for the return trip.

The hearings brought several officials into the spotlight as lawmakers reviewed contracts, staffing decisions, and management practices inside the department.

After Noem was released from her duties, McCain made an earlier remark on X regarding the former governor.

She, like many, pointed to an over $220 million advertising campaign Noem said was approved by the POTUS himself. The scrutiny led to Trump removing her from the DHS role and naming Sen. Markwayne Mullin as her replacement while she transitioned into a new diplomatic assignment. Mullin was sworn in as the new DHS chief on March 23, the day before Noem’s Guyana stop.

I can’t tell you how angry I am that the American tax payer paid $200 million dollars for Kristi Noem to cosplay as a law enforcement only fans grandma in a series of pointless commercials with money that could have gone to our teachers, veterans, law enforcement or homeless. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 6, 2026

Lewandowski, who served as an unpaid adviser and special government employee, is also no longer working in any official capacity — which made his presence in Guyana all the more puzzling.

The Daily Beast reports that he was not present in the photos from Noem’s stop in Ecuador on March 25, leaving it unclear if he had to find his own way home.

McCain said out loud what a lot of people were thinking. But in Trump’s world, the rules have always been flexible, the optics rarely matter, and nobody seems to lose much sleep over how any of it looks.