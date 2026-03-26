‘Ew. Just Ew’: Donald Trump Locks In on His Cabinet Pick’s Wife — Then Pushes It Too Far as Cameras Catch a Lingering Look That Raises Eyebrows Fast

President Donald Trump has built a reputation for commenting on women’s looks or about other men’s wives, which was on full display during a White House photo-op.

Earlier this week, Trump repeated what appears to be his favorite monologue about how he shouldn’t call women beautiful because it could be the end of his career in politics. But he found another sly way to do it for another man’s wife.

President Donald Trump swore in Markwayne Mullin as Homeland Security secretary, then moved on to Mullin’s wife. (Photo: WhiteHouse.Gov/Youtube)

‘This Guy Is Unhinged’: Trump Launches Into Lewd Tale About Another Man’s Wife, Then Boldly Takes Credit for the ‘Most Outlandish’ Parts

Trump, 79, recently replaced Kristi Noem with Markwayne Mullin as Homeland Security secretary, swearing him in at the Oval Office on March 23 alongside his wife of 28 years, Christie Rowan Mullin, and their six children.

Near the end of the televised event, Trump took notice of Mrs. Mullin and openly shared his inner thoughts about her looks.

“I want to thank the family, because without the family, he’s not here,” Trump stated about Mullin, before adding, “And that goes especially for mom, who looks like she’s about 22 years old.”

Christie Mullin, 47, instantly started gushing over his compliment with more than a smile, while her husband only offered a slight smirk. Mullin also kept his hands locked together until Trump approached the couple for a congratulatory handshake.

The president then leaned in to shake Rowan’s hand, which seemed to prompt Mullin to keep his eyes locked on the physical exchange between his new boss and his high school sweetheart.

Despite calling the Mullins a “great couple” and thanking them for their public support, Trump’s flirty comment suggesting Christie looked half her age sparked backlash online.

President Donald Trump is clearly impressed with his newly confirmed Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin … not just when it comes to his work — but by his wife, too…



🎥: LiveNOW from FOX pic.twitter.com/xBw87NhZdY — TMZ (@TMZ) March 25, 2026

“Ew. Just ew. Can he ever be NOT gross?” one disgusted Thread user asked in reaction to Trump implying that Mullin’s wife is around the same age as her oldest son, Jim Mullin.

The sentiment expressed by most was: “Such an inappropriate comment from an inappropriate person!” considering the allegations other women have made against Trump over the years, and his connections to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The jokes piled on as one said, “Him saying how YOUNG she looks is a crazy thing to say considering what we know about him. SMH.”

Others were stuck on Trump, a married man, basically drooling over another man’s wife, warning, “Watch out Melania.”

Another said, “Imagine having a nasty 80 year old man who has bragged about grabbing women by their crotch and chasing married women and been found liable for sexual abuse and defamation publicly drooling over your wife while you stand there and watch. How vile and disgusting. A normal man would be angered, repulsed and offended.”

One skeptic zoomed in closer to notice Mullins’s face while his wife shook Trump’s hand, writing, “Mullins didn’t take his eyes off that handshake to his wife.”

“Why is everything about how the women look to him? She absolutely looks like she’s in her 40’s. Not knocking her appearance, but she doesn’t look 22.”

Mullins later stepped to the podium to thank the president for his new job and for speaking so “highly” of him while recognizing his family by name before the crowd. As Mullins delivered his final remarks, viewers began zeroing in on Trump—many noting he didn’t appear well.

“He’s not well. But then, you have to ask yourself – was he ever?” said one person, “Struggling to breathe a bit too,” added another.

Even so, Trump’s slick way of complimenting a woman in front of her husband is true to his form.

While in Tennessee for the Memphis Safe Task Force Roundtable on Monday, he retold the same tale he’s been rehearsing for months about not calling women beautiful.

“We have people working in the White House, young women. … I would say normally beautiful young women,” he began. “Ever since I got elected, I don’t like to say that because usually when you say, ‘a beautiful woman … isn’t she beautiful?’ that’s the end of your political career. So, I never say that. But young women coming up to me and they’re saying, ‘Sir, thank you so much.’”

Just a few weeks ago, on Feb. 3, Trump talked about another Republican’s wife in the Oval Office. Except that time he left the room in an uncomfortable space because the woman had passed away.

He began his remarks by offering encouraging words for Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack’s tragic loss of his wife, before veering into a comment about marriages.

“He had a good marriage. A good marriage is better than a bad marriage, but it makes it a little bit tougher when something like that happens,” Trump said, only garnering sparse snickers from the other GOP representatives present and igniting widespread condemnation online.

Trump on Steve Womack, whose wife just died: "He had a good marriage. A good marriage is better than a bad marriage, but it makes it a little bit tougher when something like that happens." pic.twitter.com/QwX2KwTokG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2026

Trump’s marriage to first lady Melania Trump has long been under scrutiny, with insiders questioning their chemistry and whether their relationship is more for show due to a lack of chemistry, fueling ongoing talk that also ties into broader concerns about his views on women.

Throughout his time as an A-list celebrity since the 1980s, Trump has shown that he will not hold his tongue when it comes to making disparaging comments about women on both sides of the aisle.

He publicly bad-mouthed female political rivals such as his 2016 presidential competitor, Hillary Clinton, as well as Republican women like 2016 GOP presidential candidate Carly Fiorina and former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.