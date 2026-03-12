‘Oh Lordy…!’: Trump’s Decision to Dump Kristi Noem Triggers Chaos in Her Inner Circle  — Top Henchman Reportedly Escorted Out as Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski Suddenly Scrambles to Distance Himself

Kristi Noem‘s inner circle at the Department of Homeland Security is unraveling as we speak in the wake of her sudden removal, with one of her top henchmen already pushed out and pressure mounting around her alleged former lover, Corey Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, who has served as a powerful special government employee (SGE) and de facto chief of staff during Noem’s tenure, is now facing growing scrutiny over his role at the agency as lawmakers investigate contracts and internal decisions tied to the department.

Kristi Noem gets fired by Donald Trump on “The Apprentice” in a viral video. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘Let That Sink In’: Kristi Noem’s Marriage Under Fire After Bombshell Hearing — Her Refusal to Deny Affair Leaves Family ‘Humiliated’ as One Mysterious Detail Keeps Her Husband There

Trump reportedly fired Noem because of the $220M ad campaign, the drama surrounding her “leadership failures” in Minnesota, “allegations of infidelity,” mismanaging her staff, and “constant feuding with the heads of other agencies, including CBP and ICE.”

According to the Daily Beast, Joseph Mazzara, who was appointed by Noem, has already packed up and shipped out. He was seen being “walked out of the building” after he “emptied his office.”

A source with the Customs and Border Patrol alleged that Rodney Scott had been gunning for Mazzara’s firing, and another insider claimed that Mazzara was dead set on firing anyone disloyal to Noem, Lewandowski, and Trump. DHS, however, has denied that Mazzara had been removed from his position as of this writing.

Lewandowski, who has continued in his role after Noem’s firing, has not filed a complaint against Noem.

“I’m not worried,” Lewandowski reportedly told a trusted source with The Post last year. “I do whatever the f–k I want. DJT will pardon me.” Another source insisted that Lewandowski had bragged to a few people that he had no worries because Trump would help him.

He is now distancing himself from those earlier remarks, claiming that’s not what happened and that he never made the statement. Lewandowski told the same outlet, “Never said that. Never asked for a pardon and have no reason to receive one.”

While he has denied any wrongdoing and insists he never sought a presidential pardon, Lewandowski acknowledged his own future at the DHS may be uncertain, hinting it will ultimately be his decision whether to remain at the agency after she officially departs on March 31.

Still, the controversy continues to swirl online. “Plot twist! Karma finally stops toying with us & Trump kicks it…JD too meek to get involved,” wrote one person.

Another said, “That sounds like Lewandowski controls Trump. From my outsider perspective, that’s when Trump allows someone to suffer, in order to teach them the lesson “no one controls Trump.”

Meanwhile, the internet has found another way to pile on. The 79-year-old president, who once hosted the reality TV show “The Apprentice” and became famous for firing contestants at the end of each episode, is now the subject of a viral parody video featuring him firing Noem, with his children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr. getting a front-row view.

“I put you over here to help this team, and you didn’t help the team,” said Trump.

A voice put to Noem’s image replies, “Well, I tried the best I can.”

“I know you did, but you didn’t help the team,” the Trump character replies.

“I can’t be completely responsible…” she replied as an image of deputy White House chief of staff Stephen Miller popped up.

“I put you over here to help the team,” Trump continued. “You know that, right?” to which Noem replied, “Yes, Mr. President.

Then Trump delivered his infamous line when a contestant is eliminated from the show, “Kristi, you’re fired.”

Kristi, you’re fired!



(Yes, I had this ready) pic.twitter.com/uAxG59ui5h — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) March 5, 2026

Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who eviscerated Noem during her hearing last month, also shared the video on X with the caption “Kristi, you’re fired! (Yes, I had this ready).”

Fans of the video gave their stamp of approval, including one user who asked about the blanket Moskowitz replaced for Noem last month.

Her rumored affair with Lewandowski garnered new attention after The Wall Street Journal reported last month that she fired a Coast Guard pilot for leaving her blanket on another plane. She was forced to rehire the pilot after learning there was no one else to fly the private jet.

“Hilarious. Does she get to keep the blankie?” the commenter wondered.

Another replied, “Wow…oh Lordy, there will be tapes! Hahaha.”

“Elite trolling. Great job sir!” noted one jokester, while another user brought her rumored lover into it: “Will she able to bring Lewandowski with her to the new gig?”

In Memoriam: Gone but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/wwT66dCDPw — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) March 5, 2026

Noem was asked about the private jet with a private bedroom during her testimony in a two-day hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and the House Judiciary Committee.

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse confronted Noem during the hearing on March 3 with a blown-up picture of the bedroom she’s accused of using for Lewandowski trysts. Her husband, Bryon Noem, sat near his wife in the chamber with an unhappy expression as she was grilled.

Republicans and Democrats from the committee asked her blatantly, “So, Secretary Noem, at any time during your tenure at DHS, have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?”

Noem refused to directly answer questions about the private jet the government is in the process of buying to use for deportations.

Days later, on March 5, Trump announced on Truth Social that Noem was now the “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” noting that Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, would be replacing her.