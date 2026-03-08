‘Let That Sink In’: Kristi Noem’s Marriage Under Fire After Bombshell Hearing — Her Refusal to Deny Affair Leaves Family ‘Humiliated’ as One Mysterious Detail Keeps Her Husband There

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 3 about the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Border Patrol actions in Minneapolis and other contentious issues related to her scandal-plagued tenure in the job.

Two U.S. citizens were killed by agents in the city, and protests against ICE and Border Patrol grew as Noem defended the agents, as well as President Donald Trump’s cruel immigration policies. Trump fired Noem amid the congressional hearings, in which Noem was confronted about the alleged extramarital affair she’s having with Homeland Security aide Corey Lewandowski.

As folks learn of Noem’s dismissal, they also wonder what’s to become of her marriage amid the affair rumors. Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse grilled Noem during the hearings over her alleged affair as her husband, Bryon Noem, sat nearby with a disgruntled expression on his face.

The rumors reheated after an exposé by The Wall Street Journal stated that Noem fired a Coast Guard pilot for leaving her tawdry blanket behind on another plane. Whitehouse showed Noem a blown-up photograph of a bedroom in the private plane she is implied to have used in her alleged wayward romance as he asked, “Could you explain this?”

Noem was roasted on social media following her dismissal as folks speculated about her alleged upcoming divorce.

“Kristi Noem fired. Corey Lewandowski dumps her, wondering where he’s gonna find another cheap lay, and Noem’s husband filing for divorce. I give it 48 hours,” wrote one user on X.

“How soon before the announcement that Kristi Noem is getting a divorce?” echoed another as they noted that Mr. Noem was in attendance at the congressional hearing on March 4, the same day Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.) asked Noem if she’d had “sexual relations” with Lewandowski while in charge of the DHS.

Another noted Mr. Noem’s face during the hearings on March 3. “Did you see him wincing when Raskin grilled her on the blanket and bedroom? Glorious,” they wrote.

“Kristi Noem is FIRED!!!! I’m sure your hubby will be filing for divorce! Couldn’t happen to a better b—h,” added another.

One user joked, “It’s time Byron Noem is questioned about the $143 million no-bid contract that he received from the Secretary of Homeland Security. Was that a divorce settlement? Or was that what Kristi paid him so she could have sex with Corey Lewandowski?”

Behind the online outrage, the scandal is now rippling through the Noem family itself, according to the New York Post. Relatives say Bryon Noem has quietly endured years of embarrassment as rumors about his wife’s alleged relationship with longtime political adviser Corey Lewandowski circulated behind the scenes. The issue exploded into public view during the tense congressional hearing, when Kristi Noem refused to directly deny the alleged affair while under questioning — a moment family members say left Bryon exposed as speculation about their marriage intensified.

Despite the humiliation, relatives say the South Dakota businessman may still stand by his wife for one reason: his deeply held Christian faith. According to family members, Bryon has long believed it is his religious calling to support his wife no matter the circumstances — a commitment rooted in the vows they made decades ago when the couple married in 1992. Even as the scandal threatens to shake their three-decade marriage, those close to the family say his belief that “marriage is forever” could keep him from walking away.

Meanwhile, the political fallout has moved just as quickly. Trump announced Noem’s firing on Truth Social and said she was now the “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas.” He added that Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) would be her replacement. Noem reacted with a post on X thanking Trump.

“Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas,” she wrote on X. “@SecRubio and @SecWar are incredible leaders and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren.”

She added that “the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again” and claimed, “3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S.”

Noem had tried to squash the affair rumors in February by sharing a video on Instagram of her and her husband at the airport as she sent him back to South Dakota.

“Democrat members of Congress are getting paid, but they’re withholding @tsa workers pay checks,” she wrote. “Democrats in Congress have chosen to not fund @dhsgov, which means that all of our TSA workers who showed up today are not getting paid. The men and women of TSA work hard to make sure you and your loved ones can fly safely. This political theater is only making it hard on them and their families. If you see a TSA officer today, thank them!”

Mr. Noem’s last Instagram post about his wife was in May of 2024 to wish her a Happy Anniversary.

“Happy #32 to my favorite gal in the whole wide world! It’s been a heckuva ride and I’m so glad to have been on it with you,’ he wrote. “I love you Dear! You bless me. Happy Anniversary @kristinoem @govkristinoem.”

A unnamed White House official said to NBC the president fired Noem because of her “many unfortunate leadership failures, including the fallout in Minnesota, the ad campaign, the allegations of infidelity, the mismanagement of her staff, and her constant feuding with the heads of other agencies, including CBP and ICE.”

“Kristi’s drama sadly overshadowed and distracted from the Administration’s extremely popular immigration agenda, which will continue full force,” the insider continued.

It’s no surprise since Trump is well-known for wanting to be the center of attention.