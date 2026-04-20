‘Should Be in Prison!’: Kristi Noem Dragged Into Another Public Embarrassment as Report Exposes Jaw-Dropping Debt Tied to Her Husband — and Now Everyone’s Asking the Same Questions

Kristi Noem’s very public firing by President Donald Trump looked like a breaking point, but it wasn’t even close.

Now the fallout is stacking fast with a looming investigation into her time leading the Department of Homeland Security, new reporting on her husband’s secret double life and revelations of staggering debt all hitting at once.

Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks after signing a letter of intent with Chile’s Minister of Public Security Luis Cordero for a Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program (BITMAP) on July 30, 2025 at the Security Ministry in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

While Kristi Noem was building her public profile, her husband, Bryon Noem, was quietly pouring tens of thousands of dollars into a fixation he kept hidden, sending cash to fetish models, funding cosmetic procedures, and crafting an online persona that clashed sharply with the couple’s political image.

The split between public posture and private behavior was a money pit, according to newly surfaced financial disclosures showing the couple shouldered debt between $2.6 million and $3.25 million while Bryon spent heavily to interact with buxom models on OnlyFans.

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Federal disclosures filed in 2025 show a pattern of borrowing that accelerated between 2020 and 2022, according to reporting by the Daily Mail. Five of the six listed loans were taken out by Bryon Noem for his insurance and car wash businesses.

The lone joint liability was a relatively modest mortgage taken out in 2020, valued between $100,001 and $250,000. The rest — ranging into the millions — were tied to business ventures, including loans exceeding $1 million secured against commercial property.

Trump's DHS Secretary Kristi Noem reported more than $2.5 million in personal debt, most of it for two "over $1 million" that her husband took out in 2022 for his car wash company. pic.twitter.com/IGzQ9kzXrs — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) February 14, 2025

At the same time, evidence reviewed by the Daily Mail suggests Bryon Noem was sending large sums to the voluptuous women he met online.

Receipts show more than $30,000 sent to Nicole Raccagno, a fetish model who described receiving regular payments, luxury gifts, and funding for cosmetic procedures. She claimed he kept her on a $1,500 monthly retainer for years.

Another woman reported receiving roughly $25,000 from accounts linked to Bryon, along with messages and images showing him thicked up in women’s clothing.

Additional payments to other women, including a dominatrix who said she charged $15 per minute, added to what appears to be a years-long pattern of spending.

The contrast — millions in debt alongside tens of thousands in discretionary payments — has fueled questions about how the couple managed their finances and whether Kristi Noem was aware of Bryon’s erotica.

Reactions online have been savage, with some tying the financial picture to concerns about oversight and accountability.

“This kind a debt raises some flags as to whether Congress and specifically the Senate have financial information made available for Presidential Cabinet nominees particularly Justice Defense DHS and State? Is everyone in government compromised?” one commenter wrote, reflecting broader unease about vetting standards for top officials.

Others focused on the personal dimension. “I for one, do not believe for one minute that Kristi didn’t know about his fetish. They obviously dated before marriage and children. What a crock for her to claim she was blindsided.”

One more suggested that the Noems’ aren’t broke but are hiding the money.

“THAT’S A BIG FAT LIE! WE NEED A FORENSIC AUDIT – THEY ALL HAVE MONEY HIDDEN, ALL OF THEM,” wrote one user on Threads. Another added, “SHE SHOULD BE IN PRISON!”

Beyond the personal fallout, national security experts warned that financial pressure combined with secret behavior can create openings for blackmail or coercion — particularly for someone in a high-level government role.

That concern is amplified by the timing.

Kristi Noem’s tenure at the Department of Homeland Security was already under intense scrutiny before the scandal gained attention.

Her approval of a $220 million anti-immigration advertising campaign quickly drew criticism for its cost and execution. The campaign, one of the most expensive government ad efforts in recent years, relied on no-bid contracts awarded to firms with ties to her political circle.

Lawmakers later revealed that millions went to companies connected to Republican strategists, with some firms receiving large commissions despite limited involvement.

Safe America Media, a company created just days before received over $100 million from Noem.

The controversy deepened when it emerged that Noem had approved a $60,000 signing bonus for herself tied to the project, along with taxpayer-funded expenses for production elements like hair, makeup, and horse rentals.

During congressional testimony, Noem said the campaign had President Donald Trump’s approval—a claim he publicly disputed before announcing her firing on social media.

The ad itself, featuring Noem on horseback in front of Mount Rushmore, became a symbol of what critics described as misplaced priorities and questionable spending decisions. A corruption probe launched by Democratic senators is still examining how the contracts were awarded and whether proper procedures were followed.

Now, the financial disclosures and Bryon Noem’s spending habits add another layer to the scrutiny. Together, they paint a picture of a household managing significant debt while navigating personal secrets and public controversy — an overlap that critics argue should have drawn closer examination long before it reached this point.

Kristi Noem reported substantial income during this period, including a gubernatorial salary, book advances, and earnings tied to her husband’s business ventures. Still, the scale of borrowing — combined with the parallel outflows tied to Bryon’s online activities — has left lingering questions about financial judgment and oversight.