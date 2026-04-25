‘Where Is Corey?’: Kristi Noem Won’t Leave After Firing as Spending Probe Closes In and She Refuses to Let Go of That One Lingering Tie

In Washington, prestige lingers long after the title disappears. For former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the perks of power followed after her March 5 firing.

Most officials leave government housing when their tenure ends.

Though Noem’s situation has unfolded differently. Not with a dramatic exit, but with a steady continuation of the lifestyle she enjoyed while under President Donald Trump.

After her firing, Kristi Noem has continued living comfortably and staying closely linked to her longtime adviser amid scrutiny over her perks and relationships tied to the White House. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

‘GIRL WHAT IS YOU DOING’: Kristi Noem Gets Fired and Goes On Tour— Then a Photo Meant for Promotion Unleashes a Backlash That Takes Corey Lewandowski Down

That gap between expectation and reality now defines her post-Cabinet life. It shows up in her housing, travel, and associations.

The latest focus centers on Kristi Noem and a waterfront residence at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. The Washington, D.C. property is heavily guarded. It is reserved for the Coast Guard commandant.

She moved into the mansion last year after the previous commandant was dismissed. The home supports senior leadership. It includes security, staff, and government-funded upkeep.

More than seven weeks after leaving her role, she still lives there. The Wall Street Journal reports this week, citing unnamed insiders.

https://t.co/vsD5j57Pr2 Kamlager Dove asked Kristi Noem at a hearing if she & Corey Lewandowski were having a Sexual affair as her husband sat behind her & looked like he wanted to know too! She said he’s only a special Government employee that works for the White House! Sure 😂 pic.twitter.com/8lz5te1SxU — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) March 5, 2026

Current Coast Guard leader Kevin Lunday is staying in smaller nearby quarters. He is waiting for her to vacate the residence.

Social media quickly filled the silence left by official statements. Readers in the comments section of the Daily Mail article had a lot to say about Noem’s living arrangement.

Giving her a new nickname, one person wrote, “From Ice Barbie to squatter.”

Another user asked, “So whats preventing the government from kicking her out? dont they have the power to do that?” — a question that has circulated widely across comment sections.

MSN readers have framed the issue as part of a larger conversation about privilege and accountability. One post read, “These people have no shame at all. The grifting just never stops.” Another wondered, “And where is Corey? Oh, he is in the shower at their ‘beach house.'”

The conversation has not been limited to real estate.

Much of the attention focuses on Corey Lewandowski, a longtime adviser working under her department. She denies affair rumors. Still, people have seen Lewandowski enter and leave the base residence over the past year.

The faces of corruption.

You’re paying more.

They flew in luxury.

Taxpayer-funded $70M jet…queen bed, bar, TVs called “deportation flights.”

Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski cashed in.

You paid for it. pic.twitter.com/E46w3DF2g1 — Brad (@BraddrofliT) April 12, 2026

In a statement to The WSJ, Lewandowski said, “Scores of people have visited Ms. Noem at the house in a business capacity.”

His presence fuels speculation about their relationship. It also raised questions about why he’s still around since leaving the Department of Homeland Security on March 28.

Facebook followers on Occupy Democrats weighed in. One commenter wrote, “She and Corey have to have a place — it wouldn’t be fair if they had to pay for their own love nest.”

Another said, “Um, what’s she doing with that Lewandowski in the house?”

A few critics touched on underscoring the public’s focus on fairness and accountability. One person suggested, “Make sure Noem is charged market price for back-rent.”

Behind the scenes, her team has tried to steady the narrative about her possibly cheating by emphasizing family unity.

According to The New York Post, representatives have said her husband, Bryon Noem, has been deeply affected by the public scrutiny. The family has also asked for privacy and prayers while navigating a difficult period.

Yet, aides claim the couple is working to protect their household and maintain stability despite the intense spotlight. Still, the events that led to her dismissal continue to shape public perception.

Lawmakers raised concerns about a sweeping $220 million advertising campaign that included a widely discussed commercial showing her riding on horseback near Mount Rushmore, a production critics said placed heavy emphasis on her personal image rather than agency priorities.

Roughly $143 million of that spending was awarded through non-competitive contracts to firms with political ties, intensifying scrutiny inside Congress.

Her expensive travel decisions added another layer of controversy. The department leased a customized Boeing 737 widely referred to by staff as the “Big, Beautiful Jet. It comes equipped with a queen-size bedroom, bar, and showers.

The aircraft, configured to carry just 17 passengers, became a focal point during congressional hearings because of its luxury features and high cost, particularly during a period of tight government budgets and Americans struggling with affordability.

For now, Noem continues to move through Washington. She serves as a special envoy for the Shield of the Americas initiative while managing the fallout from her dismissal.

Her job title may have changed, but the lifestyle surrounding her has not shifted as dramatically as many expected. And that is what keeps the story alive.

Between the firing, the spending controversy, and questions about her personal relationships, Kristi Noem seems unwilling to let go of the comforts — or the company — that once came with power. This has observers watching closely and wondering how long the arrangement will last.