‘How Did She Get That Job?’: Trump’s Inner Circle Hit With Yet Another Bombshell Scandal as Shocking Allegations Send One More Packing

As President Donald Trump faces slipping approval numbers, another figure inside his administration is now under mounting allegations that could lead to their exit.

The pressure comes as fallout from Kristi Noem’s DHS firing continues to ripple through his inner circle. Former attorney general Pam Bondi was next to be cut over handling government files tying Trump to Jeffrey Epstein.

But new speculation has arisen about who is next to be cut from Trump’s administration.

President Donald Trump’s deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism, Julia Varvaro, is accused of using a sugar daddy to buy her gifts and take her on vacations. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

‘She Knows’: Melania’s Attempt to Take Control Implodes as Model Linked to Trump Drops Bombshell Allegations That Rock His Inner Circle

A whistleblower dropped some shocking claims about Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism Julia Varvaro. She has been accused of seeking financial support from a man in exchange for a romantic relationship.

Officials are investigating 29-year-old Varvaro after a complaint accused her of using a “sugar daddy” to fund a lavish lifestyle. The complaint was filed with the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General.

According to the Daily Mail, a man identified as Robert B. paid for Varvaro’s first-class trips to California, South Carolina, Aruba, and Italy. He claims the two met her in December on a popular dating website, Hinge. But the connection quickly turned into expensive travel

The outlet also claims Varvaro set up a profile on another site called Seeking, under the moniker of Alessia. Her profile offered “seductive sophistication” to potential dates.

She denied creating the now-deleted account, even though it appeared to feature a photo also posted on her Instagram page.

“I did not want a sugar daddy/prostitution relationship, after spending $30,000-$40,000 for vacations, Cartier jewelry, expensive handbags, and various shopping trips,” Robert stated.

He added, “She told me that she does not have college debt because sugar daddies paid for her college education.” Then warned, “I believe that she’s under financial stress and that her actions pose a security risk.”

Another Trump Team Embarrassment



🇺🇸 DHS Counterterrorism Official Julia Varvaro Under Investigation Over 'Sugar Daddy' Complaint



Varvaro, 29, Trump's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism, is facing a formal DHS Inspector General complaint after a man claims he spent… pic.twitter.com/HGRifjYE27 — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) April 22, 2026

The Homeland Security Inspector General has neither confirmed nor denied that an inquiry into the potentially scandalous situation has begun. But the St. John’s University graduate has been relieved of duty for now.

An April 22 statement from her department reads, “Julia Varvaro is on administrative leave as a result of the investigation and she is no longer serving in her capacity as a Deputy Assistant Secretary at DHS.”

Varvaro insisted her three-month fling with Robert was above board. She told the Daily Mail, “We were together in an exclusive relationship. We went on vacations. I don’t know what’s the problem with that.” She also maintained that her college tuition was covered by a scholarship and money from her parents.

She called the accuser a “mad ex-boyfriend.” She said his claims were a “really weird” story about a failed relationship she once considered “great.” The remarks sparked online debate about her private life.

Varvaro downplayed the relationship with Robert. Social media users pushed back, criticizing the Trump-backed Homeland Security official over claims she traded companionship for financial support.

“This is a national security vulnerability. Enough to get her fired,” wrote one person on X. A second poster expressed, “Only the finest people in the Trump Trainwreck administration.”

Another concerned X user posted, “Starting to feel like it’s a prerequisite for the Trump administration that you have some secret in your life that would make you susceptible to blackmail.”

One Varvaro defender tweeted that what she did “is not a crime, it’s just morally wrong. There is no fraud of any kind, as long as it does not interfere with her job.”

“Not gonna front. I don’t see an issue. Get your money, girl,” read another supportive tweet. However, one person jokingly slammed Varvaro and the POTUS.

They wrote, “Now she is [qualified] to be the next Supreme Court justice. Trump only hires the best.” Another countered, “This woman is barely 30 years old and was a legal admin assistant as recently as 2020. Her ‘career’ experience is mainly just getting degrees from a mid-tier university. How the did she get that job?”

The comment points to past accusations that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas improperly accepted gifts from a billionaire benefactor.

Trump has already forced out several Cabinet picks during his second term, many within two years. He fired Bond, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer since March.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and FBI Director Kash Patel are all under pressure, as pundits watch to see who might be next.