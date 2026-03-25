‘Too Much Shady Stuff’: Rumors Around Noem and Lewandowski Just Got Uglier with Explosive New Allegations of a Scheme So Damaging Officials Are Now Rushing to Lock Everything Down

A widening criminal investigation is now zeroing in on Kristi Noem, her close ally and alleged lover Corey Lewandowski and others inside the Department of Homeland Security, with officials scrambling as new questions emerge about how billions in contracts were handled.

The Homeland Security inspector general has launched a sweeping probe into no-bid deals tied to Noem’s office, sending notices to dozens of current and former officials — including members of her inner circle — ordering them to preserve communications, from emails and text messages to internal documents and phone records, according to The Daily Mail.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (R) looks on as US President Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks, during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on December 2, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s long overdue,” one senior DHS official said, describing a pattern of decision-making that had raised concerns internally for months. “There has been too much shady stuff done under their watch.”

The move marks a sharp escalation from what had already been an unfolding controversy around Noem and Lewandowski — one that, according to critics and lawmakers, centered on who was being brought into the process, how contracts were being approved and why the same names kept surfacing in the middle of it.

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Florida Congressman Jared Moskowitz laid out that alleged scheme in stark terms, describing what he said was a coordinated effort to monitor contract flow and leverage it for personal gain.

“Allegedly, Corey Lewandowski was shaking people down. He was saying, ‘If you want a contract, you’ve got to go hire this firm.’ That $100,000 number we heard, where anything over $100,000 had to come to Kristi Noem’s desk — well, it turns out it did go to her desk, but Corey Lewandowski was sitting at her desk. And that was really all about Corey being able to see where the money was going so that he knew who, allegedly, to go shake down.”

Moskowitz went on to describe what that access allowed — and what investigators may soon uncover about Lewandowski:

“Then he put his minions in all of these places — on the procurement teams — so he would have insight into procurement. He could tell them: this goes to that company, this goes to that company. The committees are going to ask for bank records. They’re going to see all sorts of things. I think what we’re going to find is that his wealth has increased dramatically.”

The allegations align with accounts from multiple companies that told NBC News they were approached — directly or indirectly — with demands for payment in exchange for help securing DHS contracts.

In one instance, Lewandowski allegedly sought compensation from GEO Group, a major private prison company, in exchange for protecting and expanding its existing government business.

The company’s founder, George Zoley, refused to go along with it, and tensions between the two men escalated during a series of meetings.

Lewandowski wasn’t looking for a standard consulting arrangement. Instead, he pushed for compensation tied to the value of contracts themselves — a structure one source described as a “success fee,” according to reporting by the Intelligencer, citing people familiar with those discussions.

GEO Group rejected the proposition, and in the months that followed, the scope of some of its $1 billion in DHS contracts shrank, fueling suspicions that the refusal carried consequences.

A separate account from a marketing firm followed a similar pattern. The firm was told it could secure DHS work tied to deportation operations, but only if it agreed to hire a consulting outfit connected to Lewandowski.

When the owner refused, the deal fell apart. Later, the same firm was presented with another opportunity — this time involving a contract worth up to $50 million — but was told it would only receive a portion, with the remainder routed to an entity linked to Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has denied all such claims, calling the GEO Group allegations “absolutely false” and insisting he never demanded payments or profited from DHS contracts. He has also said that any attempts by others to solicit money in his name were unauthorized and done without his knowledge.

Despite those denials, the allegations were not new to senior officials. Multiple White House aides told NBC News they had received complaints from companies raising concerns about Lewandowski’s role in the contracting process.

Corey Lewandowski is a special adviser to Secretary Noem.



Secretary Noem couldn’t answer yes or no if Lewandowski has been compensated for DHS contracts that have been awarded to his friends. pic.twitter.com/o6A1NsFnuv — Senator Peter Welch (@SenPeterWelch) March 4, 2026

One senior official acknowledged, “We are aware of the allegations of pay to play,” NBC reported.

The issue was even raised directly with President Donald Trump during a meeting last fall, though the conversation was cut short and no action followed. According to officials, hesitation to confront Lewandowski stemmed in part from concerns that Trump would defend him.

That inaction has become a focal point of criticism, especially as Noem herself faced scrutiny over conflicting statements about Lewandowski’s role. While testifying before Congress, she denied that he had any involvement in approving contracts — claims later contradicted by internal department records.

The controversy has also been fueled by longstanding rumors about a romantic relationship between Noem and Lewandowski, both of whom are married. When pressed on the issue during a recent House hearing, Noem pushed back sharply, accusing lawmakers of indulging in gossip.

But reporting has suggested the relationship was an open secret within the department, with officials noting the pair made little effort to conceal their closeness.

As the allegations have gained traction, public reaction has exploded, with critics framing the episode as part of a broader pattern rather than an isolated case.

“His entire administration is corrupt,” one critic wrote, referring to Trump.

Others zeroed in on Noem’s alleged love affair with Lewandowski as the scandal unfolded.

“Guess being a Boy Toy wasn’t good enough.”

Some reactions took a darker tone, casting the situation in the language of organized crime.

“They should know when you shake people down, the Crime Boss must get his cut or you’ll find yourself in trouble.”

Frustration over the lack of accountability was a recurring theme.

“Lock those mother f—kers up ffs,” one wrote.

But even that call for consequences was met with skepticism from others watching the situation unfold.

“Who’s gonna lock em up? No one in this administration is ever held accountable.”

And for some, the allegations simply confirmed what they already believed about the broader culture inside the administration.

“Could the Trump regime be the most openly corrupt bunch of crooks ever to hold power in the USA? I suppose when the top guy has 34 convictions for fraud, it kind of legitimises the criminality of those around you ….”

Former GOP strategist Rick Wilson said the fallout is far from over.

Speaking on MSN NOW, he warned that what’s already come out is just the beginning, pointing to growing concerns that the Noem and Lewandowski may have used their positions to steer government contracts for personal gain.

In plain terms, Wilson argued that lawmakers from both parties are starting to treat the situation as a serious corruption issue, not just political drama. He said the scrutiny isn’t going away — both could be forced to testify again, face deeper investigations, and possibly even criminal charges.

And if that happens, he suggested, the controversy could follow Noem for years, shaping the rest of her political future.