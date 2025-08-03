‘I Wonder What He Did’: Steph Curry’s Anniversary Post to Ayesha Raises Eyebrows as Fans Focus on His Unexpected Confession

Stephen Curry has built his reputation on precision — whether it’s draining three-pointers from impossible angles or crafting the perfect romantic gesture for his wife of 14 years.

The Golden State Warriors superstar recently took to Instagram to celebrate his wedding anniversary with Ayesha Curry, sharing a heartfelt message that showcased the depth of their enduring partnership. But it’s his particular choice of words that has social media conjuring up theories about what he really meant.

Fans suspected Stephen Curry’s emotional anniversary post was damage control until someone revealed his grandmother had just died. (Photo: Stephencurry30/Instagram.)

Curry’s anniversary post showed him reflecting on his and Ayesha’s journey together and the challenges they’ve weathered as a couple.

“Life has been throwing some jabs recently, but it’s always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all! 14 years blessed and many more to come. Don’t get it twisted, you’re more beautiful than ever. Love you my woman! July 30, 2011,” Curry posted on Instagram.

What should have been a straightforward celebration of marital bliss, however, quickly transformed into an unexpected social media phenomenon that had fans analyzing every word of his tribute.

The message seemed to capture everything fans love about the couple’s relationship—their authenticity, mutual support, and unwavering commitment to each other through life’s inevitable ups and downs.

However, when The Shade Room posted about the couple’s milestone moment, the comment section quickly divided into camps of supporters and skeptics.

Steph Curry opens up about marrying Ayesha: "Why waste time when you’ve found the one?" http://t.co/fZnWXoZyHj pic.twitter.com/em914cNyv6 — xoNecole (@xonecole) June 15, 2015

“I love men who love on their woman out loud,” one fan wrote, appreciating Curry’s public display of affection.

Another follower echoed similar sentiments, stating, “That genuine love makes every moment worth celebrating. It’s inspiring to see real connection.”

But not everyone was buying the romantic narrative.

The cynical voices emerged almost immediately, with one commenter writing, “I wonder what he did? Sound lil fishy,” while another dismissed the tribute entirely, saying, “I’m not buying it bye.”

A third declared, “He did something. We just don’t know about it.”

The suspicious reactions suggested that some fans interpreted Curry’s emotional tone as potential damage control rather than genuine anniversary sentiment.

The speculation reached a tipping point when one defender stepped in to provide crucial context that many critics had missed.

“Y’all weird in the comments. ‘Life been throwing jabs recently’ because his grandmother just passed this week. A lovely BLACK couple celebrating their anniversary and y’all think he did something wrong/fishy,” the commenter wrote, attempting to redirect the narrative toward the real source of the family’s recent struggles.

The Curry family has been battling with the loss of Steph’s grandmother, Candy Wyms Adams, who passed away on July 28, at age 76. Sonya Curry announced the passing of her own mother on her Instagram page last week.

The matriarch, affectionately known as “Granny Candy,” had been a cornerstone of the family’s strength and faith for generations.

Sonya’s tribute revealed the depth of their loss, describing Candy as someone who “taught us to love fiercely, laugh often, and keep family at the center of everything.”

The grandmother was a fierce protector who defended Stephen’s potential long before his NBA stardom, even confronting doubters at youth games.

This context reframed Stephen’s anniversary message entirely, transforming what critics saw as suspicious timing into a natural response to grief. His emphasis on Ayesha being his “rock” during this period highlighted how couples often draw closer during times of loss, using their partnership as an anchor through emotional storms.

The anniversary tribute also brought renewed attention to the couple’s romantic history, including their memorable 10th anniversary celebration in 2021.

Steph Curry surprised wife Ayesha Curry with beautiful vow renewal ceremony, which was officiated by their oldest daughter Riley Curry 💕 pic.twitter.com/FVGKJ25y1h — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) September 22, 2021

That milestone featured an elaborate vow renewal ceremony in their backyard, with their eldest daughter, Riley, serving as officiant.

Their journey from teenage church friends to NBA power couple has weathered various social media storms over the years, but their commitment to authenticity and family values has remained constant. Now parents to four children—Riley, Ryan, Canon, and baby Caius—the Currys continue demonstrating how grief can strengthen rather than fracture family bonds.