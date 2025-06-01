‘All Those Scratches’: Steph Curry’s Scratched-Up Body Sparks Concern as Shirtless Vacation Pic Takes an Unexpected Turn

Even during the offseason, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry continues to make headlines.

His wife, Ayesha Curry, posted photos of the couple enjoying a Cancun getaway, including a shirtless vacation photo of Curry that has fans buzzing.

In the viral image, Curry is flexing beside Ayesha, revealing a torso full of numerous scrapes and scratches.

Although Ayesha posted the photos to show them having a blast while in full vacation mode, Curry’s battered body sparked a wave of speculation and commentary among NBA fans.

“They really beat Steph up on the court with all the scratches. Enjoy the summer guys,” said one Instagram follower.

One follower replied with the assumption that the scrapes were from Curry being consistently fouled during the season.

“They be sractching him every game for years,” stated another person.

While others assumed they were from him and his wife of 14 years having some fun while on vacation.

“Lol @ayeshacurry is responsible for those scratches 😂,” suggested one person.

This person agreed, adding several funny emojis with their statement. “Nah his wife caused those scars, beat beat beat it.”

Several followers blamed the league’s referees for Curry’s battered body.

“All those scratches on Steph and the refs would still be like na he didn’t get fouled,” one fan said.

Another shared the same sentiments, “All those battle scars and yet he cant get a whistle smh.”

This person declared this is a sign for them to do their job. “All those scratches on Steph… smh the refs need to call that sh-t. Got my boy lookin’ abused on vacation.”

The fan outcry in the comments wasn’t biased due to Curry being their favorite player; it’s a well-documented theory that he is the league’s “most disrespected player.”

The theory is based on several sports analysts calling out that referees neglect to call fouls on other players when they forcibly attempt to stop Curry, and he is unreasonably targeted while on the court with little or no intervention.

The accusations stem from teams knowing that Curry has a higher percentage of making shots and, at any time, can rack up numerous points.

While fans see the possible disregard, some NBA players believe that “Chef Curry” receives special treatment from the referees due to his undeniable abilities.

In April, the San Francisco Gate reported on the annual anonymous player poll compiled by The Athletic, in which 153 players responded. The majority (55.6%) believe that the game is biased towards offense and point out Curry as someone who often gets the upper hand.

The outlet reported that one anonymous player said. “I think the physicality only applies to certain players. If you’re not known, OK, you can get hit. But if you’re [going against] Steph or LeBron, you can’t get that physical.”

Another expressed, “Certain players get certain calls. That’s understandable. Kind of the way it works. Steph Curry, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, they are going to get calls.”

The article followed up with statistics debunking the claims that Curry gets star treatment, stating that Curry is “ranked 49th in the NBA at fouls drawn per game this season, drawing only 3.5. calls.”

Curry’s teammates also stepped in with firsthand accounts of how Curry is often overlooked for fair play on the court. During a regular-season game against the Houston Rockets, Warriors power forward Jimmy Butler was almost fined for remarks he made about how Curry is treated by officials, claiming that he has “never seen an individual get fouled more than he gets fouled.” He continued. “To me, I think it’s astounding. It’s crazy to say, but he’s used to it. It’s been happening to him his whole career, and he’s found a way through it, around it, under it, whatever you wanna call it. That’s tough.”

Curry entered the NBA on June 25, 2009, when he was selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. Since then, he has led the Warriors to four NBA championships and now leads the league as its all-time leader in three-pointers made, with 4,058 three-pointers.